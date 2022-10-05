Home 2022 Solomon Airlines Peace Marathon on track for 29 October

Marking both Solomon Airlines’ 60th anniversary and officially commencing the countdown to the Solomon Islands hosting of the 2023 Pacific Games, the 2022 ‘Solomons Airlines Peace Marathon’ will take place in Honiara on 29 October.

As in previous years, the event will comprise a 2K, 5K, 10K and a 21.1K half-marathon with a host of sponsor-donated prizes to be awarded across all categories.

With Solomon Airlines in place as the main sponsor and catalyst for the event, other sponsors this year include Tourism Solomons, Solomon Ports, Solomon Telekom, Solomon Power, South Pacific Oil, Solomon Island National University (SINU), The Heritage Park Hotel, Solomon Island Breweries and Soltuna with other corporate sponsors expected to confirm their participation in coming days.

The ‘Solomons Airlines Peace Marathon’ is seen as an ideal opportunity for local athletes looking to build their conditioning and preparation for the Pacific Games which starts on 19 November 2023.

The event has in previous years attracted some of the Solomon Islands athletes – Chris Votu, Rosifelo Siosi, Sharon Firisua, Diana Matakali, and Martin Faeni among them – and it is hoped, this year’s event will attract similar profile runners.

Plans are already underway for a2023 Solomon Airlines Peace Marathon with organisers hopeful the 2023 event will also attract international competition as it did for four years after its inception in 2009.

Travel Solomons is the event manager for the 2022 Solomon Airlines Peace Marathon.

International participation is welcomed for this year’s event. For more information contact Travel Solomons directly.

Registrations for the event are already open via Travel Solomons, contact details as follows:

Email: travelsol@solomon.com.sb

Facebook: www.facebook/solomonairlinesmarathon

Phone: (677) 24081 – 7193910 – 7489974