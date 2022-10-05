Home New Caledonia welcomes back cruise ships!

From October 2022, New Caledonia will reopen its maritime borders for cruises. A first ship, the Pacific Explorer of the Australian company P&O Cruises, will call at Noumea from 4 October.

The New Caledonian government has announced that it will officially reopen its maritime borders to cruise ships on Tuesday 4 October. Remember that the government had decided to suspend the arrival of cruise ships in New Caledonia from Monday 16 March 2020, as part of the preventive measures taken to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Initially, Noumea will be the only authorised cruise stop. The ports of call of Lifou, Maré and the Isle of Pines, on the other hand, are still closed to cruise ships.

On 4 October in Noumea, an official and festive ceremony awaits the first passengers on board P&O Cruises’ Pacific Explorer, who will enjoy the Caledonian capital for more than 2 days and one night.

After two and a half years of complete stoppage of the sector, cruise passengers will be surprised to discover a waterfront that has been completely transformed since the construction of a large commercial complex on “Les Quais” in Noumea: a vast space full of shops, restaurants, cafés, and more.

To prevent the risks linked to Covid-19, rigorous health protocols, based on international standards, have been established by the New Caledonian authorities. In addition to the very strict verification, prevention and isolation measures imposed on board the ships, procedures for rapid treatment in the event of possible contamination on land have been drawn up.

In addition, no visa is required for any cruise passengers departing from Australia or New Zealand.[1]

As a result, everything is in place in New Caledonia for a successful resumption of the cruise business!

According to Mr Mickaël Forrest, Member of the New Caledonian Government and President of New Caledonia Tourism: “This announcement of a gradual recovery was eagerly awaited by the many local service providers and traders whose business also relied heavily on cruises. Remember that before the crisis in 2019, more than 340,000 passengers stopped over in New Caledonia, generating significant economic benefits for the country. The fact remains that this forced halt also allowed New Caledonians to take the time to consider the sustainable and sensible model of cruise ship tourism that they wanted to develop in the future. The local authorities are thus working together to strike a balance between the economic urgency of recovery, the challenges of sustainable development and the need to consult the population.”

[1] Passengers departing from other ports/countries should check with their cruise line for visa information.