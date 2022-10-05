Home Pacific Tourism Organisation welcomes the resumption of Tonga and New Caledonia’s Cruise ship market

The arrival of the cruise ship, Paul Gauguin, into Tonga on 3rd October and the Pacific Explorer of the Australian company P&O Cruises, into Noumea, New Caledonia on 4th October was the first cruise ship arrivals since border closures in 2020.

In welcoming this resumption, SPTO CEO Christopher Cocker, acknowledged the importance of this market in the Pacific, especially for small and medium enterprise businesses. Mr Cocker also acknowledged that the SPTO Strategic Plan 2020 -2024 highlights the development of the cruise and yachting sector through innovative partnerships forged by SPTO.

“In comparison to the rest of the world the Pacific has been slower in reopening our borders but this has been done with our unique circumstances in mind and with the safety of our people at the forefront of considerations”.

“The cruise ship industry resuming operations in Tonga and New Caledonia are certainly an exciting and interesting time for tourism in the Pacific and I would like to wish the tourism industry in Tonga and New Caledonia our best wishes moving forward. Cruise re-activation will provide much needed revenue for smaller tourism operators”, he said.

From 25th – 28th April, the SPTO CEO and Manager Marketing attended the Seatrade Cruise Global 2022 in the United States after a lapse of three years due to the pandemic.

This year’s conference celebrated resilience – highlighting the industry’s collaborative efforts across sectors to create a safer, more innovative cruising experience adapted to ever-changing times.