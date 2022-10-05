Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 06, 2022
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 06, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Clear Creek Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Airport Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|St. Marys Community Public Library
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Springfield Conservancy District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Coshocton
|Clark Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Defiance
|Village of Sherwood
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Fayette
|BPM Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Cambridge Area Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|City of Kirtland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|City of Campbell
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Liverpool Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Montgomery
|Montgomery County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority
11/19/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Perry
|Village of Shawnee
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Deercreek Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Preble
|Monroe Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Buckskin Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Bloom-Scipio Joint Ambulance District DBA Eastern Seneca Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Summit
|Stow-Munroe Falls City School District
5/9/2022 TO 11/9/2022
|Performance Audit
|Williams
|Northwest Water District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.