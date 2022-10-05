Audit Advisory for Thursday, October 06, 2022

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, October 06, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Clear Creek Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Auglaize Auglaize County Airport Authority

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures St. Marys Community Public Library

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Springfield Conservancy District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Coshocton Clark Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Defiance Village of Sherwood

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Fayette BPM Joint Fire District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Cambridge Area Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Knox Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake City of Kirtland

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Mahoning City of Campbell

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Liverpool Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures Montgomery Montgomery County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery County Convention Facilities Authority

11/19/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Perry Village of Shawnee

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway Deercreek Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Preble Monroe Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Buckskin Township

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Bloom-Scipio Joint Ambulance District DBA Eastern Seneca Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit Summit Stow-Munroe Falls City School District

5/9/2022 TO 11/9/2022 Performance Audit Williams Northwest Water District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Basic Audit