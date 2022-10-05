CallCabinet and Telin cement partnership with Tampa Training Summit
CallCabinet brings compliance call recording to 3CX platformsBOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CallCabinet announced that they will be co-hosting the Tampa Training Summit along with 3CX and SNOM. Hosted by Telin, this academy training and networking event is where partners and resellers can get their Basic to Advanced 3CX training and certification.
CallCabinet will be presenting their award-winning, cloud-native compliance call recording solution while looking to foster new and existing partnerships. The Summit will run November 15-16, 2022. CallCabinet invites all current and aspiring 3CX partners to attend.
With themed breakfast, lunch and dinners, breakout sessions and activities this event is not one to be missed. Not only can partners get their 3CX certification, but CallCabinet will be showing attendees exactly how easy it can be to fill the compliance gaps across any of their video, screen and audio recordings.
As the most comprehensive compliance call recording solution available, CallCabinet will let partners in on how clients can take full control of their compliance with powerful granular control, automated quality assurance and unlimited voice analytics.
With a proven track record in the world’s most heavily regulated industries, the depth of compliance found in CallCabinet is sure to be the answer to many organizations’ digital transformation needs. Partners will learn that CallCabinet is easy to use, easy to sell, easy to deploy and easy to win.
About CallCabinet
CallCabinet's compliance call recording, automated quality assurance and next-gen voice analytics modernizes the customer experience, mitigates security risks, and meets global compliance and data sovereignty standards. Reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) with full ownership of security compliance, controls and data. CallCabinet’s cloud security, rotating encryption methodology, redundant and resilient network is a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system and unified communications platform-agnostic.
Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, CallCabinet has additional regional offices in Australia, Germany, South Africa and the United Kingdom.
About Telin
Telin is a unique telecom company embracing a distinct distribution model: Telin can be the ONE partner you need to fulfill ALL the requirements for your unified communications technology and solutions offerings. Since our origin in 1991, Telin has amassed an outstanding reputation as a telecom solutions provider and preferred provider of 3CX SIP trunks, 3CX Hosting and IP phones/equipment. We offer VARs, MSPs and 3CX partners the same white-glove service they offer their enterprise and small business customers, but at the wholesale level. Our expertise is built upon 20 years of medical cloud hosting experience. We offer the potential to consolidate all the telecom infrastructure components you need to service and support your clients under ONE roof, backed by ONE exclusive and comprehensive SLA, and an unrivaled Partner Success Program.
