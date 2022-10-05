WBE Canada Announces 2022 Excellence Awards Finalists
WBE Canada recognizes top achievements in supplier diversity and in women business community in Canada. The 2022 finalists are now revealed.
This year’s Excellence Awards Ceremony is especially poignant as we are finally able to come together and celebrate in person, the achievements and accomplishments of our finalists and winners.”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) recently announced the finalists for the 2022 Excellence Awards being presented at this year’s National Conference “Roadmap to Success – It Starts with Us” being held in person in Toronto, November 9-10, 2022.
— Silvia Pencak, President & CEO, WBE Canada
WBE Canada’s Excellence Awards showcase and celebrate achievements in supplier diversity in Canada. Join us as we applaud the incredible accomplishments of Canadian women-owned businesses and the outstanding progress our corporate and government members are making by creating opportunities for Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) in their supply chains and helping drive Canada’s economic recovery and growth.
“Once again, we are excited to receive so many outstanding nominations from across Canada, from WBEs, our corporate and government members and our partners nominating individuals and corporate entities exemplifying leadership, innovation, business growth, success and commitment to the continuing growth of supplier diversity across Canada,” said Silvia Pencak, President & CEO, WBE Canada. “This year’s Excellence Awards Ceremony is especially poignant as we are finally able to come together and celebrate in person, the achievements and accomplishments of our finalists and winners. We are also grateful for the support of our awards sponsors who have so generously joined in celebrating and supporting our community.”
Here are the Finalists for WBE Canada’s 2022 Excellence Awards. We encourage everyone to extend their support and encouragement.
2022 Top Corporation in Supplier Diversity
BMO
TELUS
Toyota
2022 Top Supplier Diversity Leader
Carol Attak, BMO
Jessica Grey, RBC
Kayla Maduk, Bell
2022 Most Improved Supplier Diversity Program
ABC Technologies
Brookfield Properties
Canada Post
2022 Top WBE Supplier
BAO Life Brand Inc.
BG Communications International Inc.
ELAM
2022 WBE Rising Star
Ethical Swag
Origen Air
Swoon Staffing
2022 Top Volunteer
Jen McAvoy, Cotton Candy
Madeleine Baker, TELUS
Maryse Benhoff, BG Communications International Inc.
2022 WBE Canada Champion
BDC
BMO
City of Toronto
2022 WBE Leader
Winners to be announced during Awards Ceremony
2022 President’s Award
Winner to be announced during Awards Ceremony
Congratulations to all 2022 Excellence Awards Finalists!
Tickets to this year’s National Conference are still available. For more information and registration visit our Conference website. We look forward to you joining us at this year’s event being held in person at the Toronto Congress Centre, Toronto, ON.
Alysha Palmer
WBE Canada
+1 416-646-6233
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook
Other