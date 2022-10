WBE Canada Announces 2022 Excellence Awards Finalists

WBE Canada recognizes top achievements in supplier diversity and in women business community in Canada. The 2022 finalists are now revealed.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, October 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Women Business Enterprises Canada Council (WBE Canada) recently announced the finalists for the 2022 Excellence Awards being presented at this year’s National Conference “Roadmap to Success – It Starts with Us” being held in person in Toronto, November 9-10, 2022.WBE Canada’s Excellence Awards showcase and celebrate achievements in supplier diversity in Canada. Join us as we applaud the incredible accomplishments of Canadian women-owned businesses and the outstanding progress our corporate and government members are making by creating opportunities for Women Business Enterprises (WBEs) in their supply chains and helping drive Canada’s economic recovery and growth.“Once again, we are excited to receive so many outstanding nominations from across Canada, from WBEs, our corporate and government members and our partners nominating individuals and corporate entities exemplifying leadership, innovation, business growth, success and commitment to the continuing growth of supplier diversity across Canada,” said Silvia Pencak, President & CEO, WBE Canada. “This year’s Excellence Awards Ceremony is especially poignant as we are finally able to come together and celebrate in person, the achievements and accomplishments of our finalists and winners. We are also grateful for the support of our awards sponsors who have so generously joined in celebrating and supporting our community.”Here are the Finalists for WBE Canada’s 2022 Excellence Awards. We encourage everyone to extend their support and encouragement.2022 Top Corporation in Supplier DiversityBMOTELUSToyota2022 Top Supplier Diversity LeaderCarol Attak, BMOJessica Grey, RBCKayla Maduk, Bell2022 Most Improved Supplier Diversity ProgramABC TechnologiesBrookfield PropertiesCanada Post2022 Top WBE SupplierBAO Life Brand Inc.BG Communications International Inc.ELAM2022 WBE Rising StarEthical SwagOrigen AirSwoon Staffing2022 Top VolunteerJen McAvoy, Cotton CandyMadeleine Baker, TELUSMaryse Benhoff, BG Communications International Inc.2022 WBE Canada ChampionBDCBMOCity of Toronto2022 WBE LeaderWinners to be announced during Awards Ceremony2022 President’s AwardWinner to be announced during Awards CeremonyCongratulations to all 2022 Excellence Awards Finalists!Tickets to this year’s National Conference are still available. For more information and registration visit our Conference website. We look forward to you joining us at this year’s event being held in person at the Toronto Congress Centre, Toronto, ON.