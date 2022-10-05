Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,514 in the last 365 days.

ICYMI: FDLE agents and analysts working in support of Hurricane Ian recovery

For Immediate Release
October 4, 2022

Tallahassee, Fla. – Nearly 100 FDLE agents and analysts are working in Southwest Florida in support of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Today I’m in Cape Coral working with local officials to set up a base camp that will provide housing, food, showers and laundry services for U.S. Coast Guard members.  I appreciate the help of Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter in making this happen.”

FDLE’s mutual aid team is coordinating the deployment of more than 1,600 law enforcement officers statewide from more than 70 agencies supporting 250 response missions.  FDLE is preparing for a second wave of law enforcement deployments relieving those who have been deployed since last week. 
 
For more information on Florida Hurricane Ian recovery, visit the website of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at  https://www.flgov.com/.
 
For Further Information Contact: 
FDLE Office of Public Information
(850) 410-7001
 
 
 

You just read:

ICYMI: FDLE agents and analysts working in support of Hurricane Ian recovery

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.