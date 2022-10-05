ICYMI: FDLE agents and analysts working in support of Hurricane Ian recovery

October 4, 2022

Tallahassee, Fla. – Nearly 100 FDLE agents and analysts are working in Southwest Florida in support of Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said, “Today I’m in Cape Coral working with local officials to set up a base camp that will provide housing, food, showers and laundry services for U.S. Coast Guard members. I appreciate the help of Cape Coral Mayor John Gunter in making this happen.”

FDLE’s mutual aid team is coordinating the deployment of more than 1,600 law enforcement officers statewide from more than 70 agencies supporting 250 response missions. FDLE is preparing for a second wave of law enforcement deployments relieving those who have been deployed since last week.



For more information on Florida Hurricane Ian recovery, visit the website of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at https://www.flgov.com/.



For Further Information Contact:

FDLE Office of Public Information

(850) 410-7001





