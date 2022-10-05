Prodly Hires Scott Teeple as New Director of Customer Success
Scott Teeple brings 20+ years of technology leadership, digital transformation, and process automation experience to Prodly.
The Seasoned Technology Leader Joins Prodly to Accelerate Growth
Prodly's point-and-click DevOps solution gives businesses the power to work faster and more flexibly within the governance model defined by the DevOps Centers of Excellence.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prodly, the next-gen DevOps platform for change management in Salesforce, today announced that Scott Teeple joined the company as Director of Customer Success. His appointment adds more support for Prodly customers to help accelerate their DevOps initiatives and maximize business agility.
— Scott Teeple, Director of Customer Success
Teeple joins Prodly with more than 20 years of experience in technology leadership, digital transformation, and process automation, as well as a proven track record of developing high-performing service teams. In his previous role as Senior Director of Business Value and Solutions Engineering at Skan.ai, Teeple was responsible for value engineering, implementation and retention efforts, and analyst relations.
Prior to joining Skan.ai, Teeple was the Chief Technology Officer at Agilify Automation, leading automation strategies through operational excellence, solutions design, and service delivery. He also built and led the commercial services team responsible for $15M in annual revenue. At Prodly, Teeple will set the overall vision and strategic plan for driving product adoption, shaping an outstanding customer experience, and driving growth through gross renewals and net retention improvements.
“We’re very excited to have Scott join our company and work closely with our customers to ensure their success,” said Max Rudman, CEO of Prodly. “His expertise and thought leadership regarding digital transformation and DevOps will help our growing customer base accelerate the advancement of their business system initiatives and drive greater business value for them.”
“Prodly has redefined the change management experience in Salesforce. Its point-and-click DevOps solution gives businesses the power to work faster and more flexibly within the governance model defined by the DevOps Centers of Excellence, which encompass a unified change management process throughout all business functions,” said Teeple. “I look forward to helping optimize Prodly’s customer success initiatives to better serve our customers and enhance customer lifetime value.”
ABOUT PRODLY
Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent by putting next-gen DevOps into the hands of admins and citizen developers. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance, and compliance without straining IT. The company’s DevOps offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding, and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code DevOps and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications.
Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Expedia, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, Verizon, DoorDash, and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.
