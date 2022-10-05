Prodly Hires Scott Teeple as New Director of Customer Success

About

Prodly enables Salesforce teams to increase productivity by 80 percent while reducing risk up to 30 percent by putting next-gen DevOps into the hands of admins and citizen developers. By reimagining the change management experience, Prodly delivers greater business agility, governance, and compliance without straining IT. The company’s DevOps offering has rapidly expanded from a CPQ data deployment tool to include solutions for modern Salesforce DevOps, data migration, sandbox seeding, and SOX compliance. Prodly sets the standard for low-code DevOps and can be implemented 20 times faster than traditional applications. Prodly powers change management workflows for high-growth and Fortune 100 companies, including American Express, Expedia, Stanley Black & Decker, Cardinal Health, Nutanix, Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, Verizon, DoorDash, and Snowflake. The company is privately held and based in Palo Alto, California with global operations. For more information, visit prodly.co.

visit prodly.co