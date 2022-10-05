Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Endorses Kevin Kiley for California’s 3rd Congressional District

Folsom, CA – On Monday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Kevin Kiley to represent California’s Third Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“As a life-long Californian, Kevin Kiley understands the challenges and economic needs of the state’s residents and local businesses,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Kevin has a proven record in the California State Assembly of delivering results for the residents of northern California. His commitment to free enterprise and pro-growth solutions that will move California and our nation forward has earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to support Kevin Kiley in his campaign for Congress."

Kevin Kiley CA-03

“California's entrepreneurs, small businesses and job-creators have suffered under the oppressive taxes, fees, regulations and mandates from both Sacramento and Washington,” said Kevin Kiley. “In Congress, I will work to create an environment that rewards innovation and hard work and allows businesses to grow and thrive."

“The Board of Directors of the Folsom Chamber of Commerce believes Kevin Kiley has been a friend to Folsom, its businesses and its residents every day of his tenure as a member of the California Assembly,” said Joe Gagliardi, President and CEO of Choose Folsom. “As a result, they are proud to endorse him in his race for Congress, and know he will always be a fierce advocate for the best interests of his constituents, and the future of all Americans, when he goes to work in Washington D.C.”

