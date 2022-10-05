U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Ashley Hinson for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District

Marion, IA – On Monday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Ashely Hinson (IA-01) to represent Iowa’s Second Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Congresswoman Ashley Hinson has a strong record of leadership and supporting free enterprise in the Hawkeye State,” said John Kirchner, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Midwest Regional Office. “Rep. Hinson understands the challenges that Iowans face and will continue to pursue pro-growth policies and workforce development opportunities. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Rep. Ashley Hinson in her re-election.”

"Iowa's small businesses and workers are the backbone of our economy, and I'm proud to be a strong voice for Iowa's Main Streets in Congress,” said Congresswoman Hinson. “I appreciate the support of the U.S. Chamber as I work on real solutions to fight inflation and bring costs back down, help workers find opportunities, and get our economy working for everyone again."

“The Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI) which represents more than 1,500 member companies and 330,000 Iowa employees is pleased to see the U.S. Chamber endorse Congresswoman Ashley Hinson,” said Nicole Crain, Executive Vice President, ABI. “Hinson was a friend and strong advocate for policies that support job growth in Iowa during her time in the State Legislature. Since serving in Congress, Hinson has continued to support Iowa manufacturers and small business owners as evidenced by her strong pro-jobs voting record. ABI members look forward to working with Congresswoman Hinson in the next Congress.”