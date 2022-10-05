U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Mike Garcia for California’s 27th Congressional District

Submit Release
Santa Clarita, CA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Mike Garcia to represent California’s Twenty-Seventh Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility. 

“As a first-generation American, highly decorated U.S. Naval Officer, and businessman, Representative Mike Garcia has a strong understanding of challenges facing small businesses and families in California,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “We were proud to endorse Representative Garcia in his 2020 campaign for Congress, and his commitment on behalf of his constituents to support free enterprise solutions earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber again. We look forward to partnering with him in the next Congress.”

"American small businesses are in trouble. From record inflation to tax hikes and overregulation, they're facing crisis after crisis," said Congressman Mike Garcia. "Too many career politicians are out of touch with the needs of working families and have no idea what it takes to run a business, and they're driving us toward economic disaster. I know what it's like to run my own business, and I'll always fight to lower inflation, cut taxes, and get government out of the way so our families and businesses can thrive."

“Congressman Mike Garcia has shown his support for us small veteran owned businesses in Santa Clarita,” said Mike Thomas, owner of Thomas Graphics. “We need more pro-business members like him in Congress.”

