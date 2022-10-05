U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Michael McCaul for Texas’ 10th Congressional District

Austin, TX – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Michael McCaul to represent Texas’ Tenth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Congressman Michael McCaul’s record of leadership and delivering results for the constituents and businesses of Texas are significant,” said John Gonzales, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, SW-South Central Regional Office. “As a small businessman, Rep. McCaul understands the challenges and economic needs facing job creators, the workforce, and families in central Texas. His commitment to pro-growth solutions and enacting policies that will support the American Dream have earned him the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber. We are proud to support Congressman McCaul in his re-election.”

“The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the voice of American business and the cornerstone of capitalism,” said Congressman McCaul. “The U.S. Chamber speaks in a unified voice to fight for the best interests of American businesses, while also promoting sound fiscal policy and legislative priorities that help raise the standard of living for all Americans. I am thrilled to have their endorsement and look forward to continuing to work with them in the 118th Congress to fight for a fair marketplace absent of government intervention.”

“I congratulate Rep. Michael McCaul for earning the U.S. Chamber's political endorsement ahead of his re-election,” said Glenn Hamer, President and CEO of the Texas Association of Business. “Rep. McCaul played a pivotal role in passing the CHIPS Act of 2022. This law will accomplish long-term goals in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing, bring jobs back to United States, and improve our national security. I applaud Rep. McCaul’s part in the passage of this bill, thank him for his continued pursuance of pro-business policies, and look forward to working together more in the next Congress.”