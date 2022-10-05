Submit Release
U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks for Iowa’s 1st Congressional District

North Liberty, IA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) to represent Iowa’s First Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who will vigorously support public policy that will advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks is a leader who delivers results for the constituents and businesses of eastern Iowa,” said John Kirchner, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Midwest Regional Office. “Rep. Miller-Meeks supports free enterprise solutions and the American business community. She deeply understands the challenges facing job creators, the workforce, and families in Iowa and will work to solve issues like supply chain that are hampering growth. The U.S. Chamber is proud to support Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks in her re-election.”

"I'm proud to be endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce," said Congresswoman Miller-Meeks. "I will never waver in my commitment to strengthen our economy and protect small businesses in Iowa."

“We are pleased the U.S. Chamber has endorsed Congresswoman Miller-Meeks in Iowa's first district,” said Nicole Crain, Vice President, Iowa Association of Business and Industry (ABI). “As the state's oldest and largest business organization with more than 50% of our members representing the manufacturing industry, we know hard work is critical to success. ABI members are grateful for Miller-Meeks' hard work in Congress on behalf of Iowans. Miller-Meeks was endorsed in the Iowa Senate as a Friend of Iowa Business and her vote record and efforts in Congress are reflective of the U.S. Chamber's endorsement.”

