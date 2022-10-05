U.S. Chamber Endorses Matt Jacobs for California’s 26th Congressional District

Oxnard, CA – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Matt Jacobs to represent California’s Twenty-Sixth Congressional District. The Chamber endorses pro-business candidates for federal office who vigorously support public policy to advance economic growth, support jobs, and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Born and raised in Ventura County, and with a career in public service as a federal prosecutor, Matt Jacobs understands the challenges facing southern Californians,” said Ashlee Rich Stephenson, Senior Political Strategist of the U.S. Chamber. “Matt will be a fresh leader for the constituents of California’s Twenty-Sixth Congressional District. His commitment to pro-growth policies and free enterprise solutions have earned him the political support of the U.S. Chamber, and we are proud to endorse Matt Jacobs in his campaign for Congress."

“I'm deeply honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation's leading business organization,” Matt Jacobs said. “Today, our local business community faces stark challenges – from rampant inflation to labor shortages, burdensome regulations to excessive taxation. In Congress, I look forward to working closely with the Chamber and all champions of free enterprise – not just those from my party – to support the entrepreneurs, innovators, job-creators, and businesses that power our local and national economy. If we do that, then the American economy will remain what it has long been: the greatest engine of prosperity in human history.”

"It is refreshing to have a candidate committed to fighting for small and family-owned businesses in this state,” said Roger Alves, CEO of Scosche Industries. “We have been over-regulated, over-taxed, and litigation targets far too long! The landscape of legislation in Washington needs to change to enable manufacturing to come back to America. We believe Matt is the guy who can do just that."