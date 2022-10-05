Are Content Marketers Paid What They're Worth?
Content Marketing Institute releases its first-ever research on content marketing careers and salary
Now is the perfect time to give content marketers and their team leaders this rich insight into content marketing as a career so we can all advance the practice of content marketing.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time, Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just published a career and salary survey to assess the state of content marketing careers. The Content Marketing Career & Salary 2023 Outlook reveals eye-opening insights into the aspirations of professional content marketers and the opportunities for companies to more effectively support their careers.
Content Marketing Institute surveyed more than 1,100 content marketers to investigate key topics like work-life satisfaction, career development, and pay expectations. The goal is to help content marketers understand their opportunities and positions – and help the companies who hire them develop meaningful roles and offer the resources and opportunities to keep them.
“We’re so excited to release this inaugural survey on the state of content marketing careers and salaries,” shares Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “Over the last three years, we’ve heard of the Great Resignation, the Great Dropout, and ‘quiet quitting’ in this volatile jobs market. Content marketing is facing its own moment of truth. Now is the perfect time to give content marketers and their team leaders this rich insight into content marketing as a career so we can all advance the practice of content marketing.”
Key Highlights:
-More than half of the content pros who took the survey (56%) told us they’re very or extremely satisfied with their current position.
-However, 57% told us they plan to find another position within the next year or are unsure about their next steps.
-Only 1 in 5 content marketers report they have a clear path for advancement inside their current company.
“Content marketers don’t lack creativity, ideas, or the ability to create great content,” explains Robert Rose, chief strategy advisor, Content Marketing Institute. “What they lack is support in building a better business case for a functional content marketing approach, a formal team, and a career ladder within their company. We want content marketers to get the pay and resources they deserve. These insights will help.”
There are many more insights in the Content Marketing Career & Salary 2023 Outlook, including:
-How much content marketers earn (median salary)
-Unique career priorities by age and gender
-Advice for recruiting and retaining the best content marketing talent
