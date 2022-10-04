Among the coming changes are how the state addresses crime, homelessness, mental health, climate change, abortion and other issues. The onslaught of bills also comes despite Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoing 15% of the bills before him, a relatively high number by historical standards.
You just read:
Governor signs record 997 new laws, including major overhauls
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.