ABA diversity award to Justice Liu
The American Bar Association announced that Justice Goodwin Liu is one of four recipients of the 2023 Spirit of Excellence Award from the Association’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity in the Profession.
There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 260,552 in the last 365 days.
The American Bar Association announced that Justice Goodwin Liu is one of four recipients of the 2023 Spirit of Excellence Award from the Association’s Commission on Racial and Ethnic Diversity in the Profession.