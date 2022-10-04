St. Johnsbury Barracks / VAPO/FIPO
CASE#:22A4007652
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/04/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: VAPO / False Information to Law Enforcement
ACCUSED: Christopher Watkins
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
ACCUSED: Michelle Doyon
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/04/2022 at approximately 1520 hours Vermont State Police executed a search warrant, stemming from a suspected violation of an abuse prevention order, to locate firearms. During the investigation it was discovered that Michelle Doyon provided false information to State Police. It was also discovered that Christopher Watkins was in violation of aforementioned abuse prevention order. Both were cited to appear in Caledonia county court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 @ 0800
COURT: Caledonia
