St. Johnsbury Barracks / VAPO/FIPO

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:22A4007652

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks                           

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/04/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: VAPO / False Information to Law Enforcement

 

ACCUSED: Christopher Watkins                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

ACCUSED: Michelle Doyon

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/04/2022 at approximately 1520 hours Vermont State Police executed a search warrant, stemming from a suspected violation of an abuse prevention order, to locate firearms. During the investigation it was discovered that Michelle Doyon provided false information to State Police. It was also discovered that Christopher Watkins was in violation of aforementioned abuse prevention order. Both were cited to appear in Caledonia county court for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/14/2022 @ 0800          

COURT: Caledonia

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

