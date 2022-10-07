GALT Aerospace Adds to Leadership Team
GALT Aerospace is expanding it's leadership team poised to take GALT to even higher heights!SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GALT Aerospace is pleased to announce that Mark Kempf has joined the company as Chief Operations Officer (COO). Mark retired from the US Navy in 2019 after his last tour as the NAWAR Program Manager for PMW 120, PEO C4I. After his retirement, Mark served as the Vice President of CP North America. He oversaw product and business development of the company’s standard and custom high-performance computing platforms, expeditionary displays storage arrays, networking hardware and datalinks for military, industrial, and commercial markets. In his military career he did a multitude of missions from US Army Helicopter pilot to USN E-2D Pilot and multiple tours in Navy C2 acquisition offices. GALT Aerospace is excited to have Mark leading its Operations Team to ensure continued excellence in program execution.
GALT Aerospace is also excited to announce that David Heist has been promoted from Director of Growth and Business Development to Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). During his 22-year career with the Air Force, David was an operator and commander on the US Air Force’s JSTARS and AWACS aircraft. Additionally, he has extensive staff experience in NATO and across multiple US Combatant Commands. David has utilized his experience across the joint defense sphere and across the commercial defense industry to help GALT grow 3-fold in the past 3 years. David will continue to lead the Business Development Team to achieve breakthrough growth for GALT Aerospace in the coming years.
Contact: Mr. David Heist, Chief Strategy Officer, 760-688-0365, david.heist@GALT.aero
