Position Announcement: Policy Analyst/Policy Counsel

Policy Analyst/Policy Counsel, House Democratic Caucus

OPENS: September 30, 2022

CLOSES: Open Until Filled (first review will begin close of business October 14, 2022)

REPORTS TO: Policy Director & Chief of Staff, House Democratic Caucus

LOCATION: Thurston County — Olympia, Washington

SALARY: Policy Analyst I/Policy Counsel I: $64,200-$113,232 annually

Policy Analyst II/Policy Counsel II: $70,860-$124,992 annually

(Specific salary will depend on successful candidate’s experience and qualifications)

About the House of Representatives:

The House of Representatives (House) comprises half of the Washington State Legislature and is made up of 98 members elected to serve two-year terms, representing 49 legislative districts. The House employs approximately 240 full-time year-round staff and 100 temporary session staff and interns. Staff workgroups include, nonpartisan staff, Democratic Caucus staff and Republican Caucus staff. The Legislature meets annually on the second Monday in January in the Capitol Building in Olympia. Regular legislative sessions take place January through March in even-numbered years and January through April in odd-numbered years. Special legislative sessions occur as needed.

Our workplace is on the beautiful Capitol Campus in Olympia. The 486-acre campus includes the Legislative Building and other historic structures, as well as popular parks and trails with views of Capitol Lake, Budd Inlet, and the Olympic Mountains.

The House of Representatives holds themselves to the Legislative Code of Conduct which expects the following:

We conduct ourselves with self-awareness, self-respect, and professionalism;

We treat others with respect, dignity, and civility, regardless of status or position; and

We refrain from engaging in hostile, intimidating, offensive, or unlawful activities or behaviors that may amount to discrimination, harassment, sexual harassment, or bullying.

About The House Democratic Caucus:

The Washington State House Democratic Caucus (HDC) consists exclusively of the Democratic members of the Washington State House of Representatives. Our caucus staff team is comprised of administrative, policy and communications professionals supporting HDC members in their legislative activities. Policy analysts provide analysis, research and legislative strategy advising in their respective policy areas to all House Democrats. Communications specialists help members of the HDC communicate with their district, the media, interested parties and the general public about policies considered and passed by the Legislature. Legislative assistants staff member offices and support legislators in successfully fulfilling their duties through scheduling and administration, office management, research, casework, and constituent correspondence. HDC caucus staff share a passion for public service, a commitment to addressing inequities in partnership with community, and for improving the way Washington delivers services to its residents.

Honoring equity, diversity, and inclusion means that we are committed to ensuring that all employees enjoy a respectful, safe, and supportive working environment. Only by fostering the inclusion of people from all backgrounds, cultures, and attributes, can our staff achieve their fullest potential and best advance the goals and mission of the House of Representatives.

Position Profile:

Caucus Policy Analysts and Counsel are experienced public policy professionals who are responsible for analyzing, developing, and advising on innovative policy solutions for House Democrats. This position serves as the policy analyst or counsel covering relevant policy issues for two House standing committees to be determined. These positions are full-time year-round and exempt from civil service laws.

Caucus policy analysts and counsel bring a resolute personal and professional commitment to understanding racial equity, social justice principles, and institutional racism, with an ability to apply this knowledge to their daily work. They are creative problem solvers with a focus on ensuring equitable outcomes for all Washington residents. Successful candidates will contribute as an active member of a diverse, highly collaborative team, but also be able to work independently. They will have the flexibility to adapt to a frequently changing work schedule, particularly during legislative session. They will be able to learn new issues quickly and be comfortable asking questions and seeking help when needed.

How You’ll Be Expected to Contribute:

Work with elected officials and staff to develop, analyze, and interpret legislative policy proposals;

Provide strategic advice to advance a Democratic legislative agenda for individual members and the caucus as a whole on relevant policy issues;

Research policy issues and develop issue briefs, summaries, and presentations;

Review and develop proposed legislation utilizing an equity lens to mitigate potential harm and address negative impacts to systemically non-dominant communities;

Cultivate and maintain effective working relationships with all members of the House Democratic Caucus, stakeholders, partisan, and nonpartisan staff, with the other legislative caucuses, and impacted community members;

Work efficiently with diverse personalities in both team and individual setting.

The Successful Candidate Will Meet These Qualifications:

A bachelor’s degree;

At least three years of professional experience in public policy, government relations, policy advocacy or law (additional years of relevant professional experience may substitute for a bachelor’s degree);

Exceptional people skills with an ability to collaborate effectively with others who have diverse backgrounds and lived experiences;

Strong political judgment, strategic thinking, and problem solving;

Excellent oral and written communication skills;

A keen understanding of: the legislative process; public policy; politics;

Strong organizational skills, including the ability to prioritize, work well under pressure, and manage multiple projects and deliver high-quality results on tight deadlines;

Ability to use discretion to triage confidential and sensitive information.

Additional Desirable Qualifications:

A law degree;

A background in any of the following policy areas: labor and workplace standards or community & economic development.

Note: Diverse backgrounds in education and experience could be successful in this role and will be considered. Candidates with any combination of experience that demonstrates the ability to perform the work will be considered.

Conditions of Employment/Working Conditions

This position requires an onsite/in-person presence in Olympia during session and must be able to frequently work more than 40 hours per week including evenings, weekends, and holidays during legislative sessions. Interim schedules allow for more flexibility. *This position is currently approved for in-state telework with an expectation to have an onsite-in-person presence when requested.

Benefits:

Employee benefits include vacation and sick leave; paid state holidays; health, life, and other optional insurance; retirement; social security; and military leave.

How to Apply:

Intrigued? If so, please submit the below items combined in one document:

(1) a letter of interest specifically addressing the qualifications;

(2) a current resume describing in detail your experience and education; and

(3) a minimum of three professional references with contact information (e.g., address, e-mail address, and telephone).

Send application materials and direct any questions to: househr@leg.wa.gov

Remember the first review of applicants will begin close of business October 14, 2022.

The Washington State Legislature is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate based on race, creed, color, national origin, sex, marital status, sexual orientation/gender identity, age, disability, honorably discharged veteran, or military status, or using a trained service animal by a person with a disability. We encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including those listed above and those with other diverse life experiences. Persons requiring reasonable accommodation in the application process or requiring information in an alternative format may contact House ADA Coordinator Kyle Overmiller at kyle.overmiller@leg.wa.gov or 360-786-7271, or TTD 1-800-635-9993. Those with a hearing impairment in need of accommodation are encouraged to contact the Washington Relay Service at 1-800-676-3777 or www.washingtonrelay.com.