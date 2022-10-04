Global Mentorship Initiative Launches French Mentorship Program
Internationally recognized and educator-developed 14-week curriculum now available in French
GMI is essential for any graduating student and I’m happy the program will now be available to all my classmates.”BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following three years of extensive growth, Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI) has launched a fully French language mentorship program. In 2021, GMI university partners in West Africa requested that the program be made available in French to include students with limited English skills. After piloting with GMI students at Cheikh Anta Diop University (UCAD) in Dakar, Senegal, the program is now accepting students and mentors.
— Khady Ndiaye, Cheikh Anta Diop University
“Our mission is to connect graduating college students with careers,” says GMI CEO and Founder Jon Browning. “With a strong and growing presence in Africa, the GMI program in French will allow us to reach thousands of students who would have been otherwise excluded.”
French-speaking students are currently enrolled from GMI university partners in Senegal, Benin, and Togo, and GMI will make the mentorship program available globally later this year. French-speaking mentors will come from multi-national companies including Microsoft, Orange, Teleperformance, and Webhelp.
GMI is personally engaged with each mentorship to ensure a consistent quality experience for the student and mentor. We have been thrilled by the response since we announced the French program a few months ago,” says Director of Strategic Partnerships and French Program Coordinator Ravenna Hennane, based in France. “With many barriers to overcome, this helps to open the door for entire countries to connect their students with quality mentorship and training.”
For more information about Global Mentorship Initiative visit globalmentorship.org.
To join the GMI community as a corporate or university partner visit https://globalmentorship.org/partners/
