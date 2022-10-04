Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Welcomes Lieutenant General Robert R. Ruark, USMC (Ret.) as the 25th President and CEO
EINPresswire.com/ -- Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society announced that Lieutenant General Robert R. Ruark, USMC (Ret.), has been named the 25th President and Chief Executive Officer. LtGen Ruark will officially start on Monday, October 31.
Lieutenant General Robert R. Ruark, USMC (Ret.), served nearly four years as the Chief Executive Officer of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation following a 36-year career in the Marine Corps. While on active duty, he served in multiple command, staff, and joint positions, garnering experience working in the joint, multinational, coalition, and service environments.
“I’m so honored and excited to be a part of Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, as the 25th President and CEO,” said LtGen Ruark. “NMCRS is an organization that has an incredible mission and a rich history of supporting Marines, Sailors and their families. My life’s work has been dedicated to supporting others and I look forward to continuing the Society’s phenomenal legacy, and am truly grateful for my predecessor’s accomplishments.”
During his time at the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, the nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to military children, LtGen Ruark oversaw significant growth of their client base, scholarship students, average award amounts, outreach, and endowment. His leadership team was the architect of the strategic plan, campaign plan, new revenue streams, considerable savings in operating expenses, and several transformational opportunities.
LtGen Ruark also served as the Commanding General of the 1st Marine Logistics Group, Multi-National Forces West during combat operations in Iraq; as the Director of Logistics, J-4 for the US Central Command during Operations IRAQI FREEDOM/ENDURING FREEDOM, as the Director of Logistics, J-4, The Joint Staff, and as the Military Deputy to the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.
“LtGen Ruark is a remarkable leader and a dedicated professional with a proven track record of supporting the military community,” shared LtGen Jack Klimp, USMC (Ret.), NMCRS 24th President and CEO. “He is the right person to lead the Society now and will bring creative solutions to uphold our mission of being there for Sea Service families.”
About NMCRS
Since 1904, Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society has provided financial assistance and education to active duty and retired members of the United States Navy and Marine Corps, their eligible family members, and survivors – when in financial need. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the Society is a nonprofit, charitable organization that is staffed by thousands of volunteers, and a small cadre of employees, in offices around the world – ashore and aboard ships.
Gillian Gonzalez
