Wilderland Botanicals Introduces Broadleaf Plantain Tincture

Wilderland Botanicals Broadleaf Plantain Tincture Wilderland Botanicals Plantago Major (Broadleaf Plantain)

New Plantain tincture crafted to enhance lung health for customers suffering with respiratory issues.

Respiratory illnesses are on the rise and affecting more people around the world than ever before.” — Lauren Blackburn

WHITEHORSE, YT, CANADA, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian regenerative organic botanical farm and natural healthcare product provider, Wilderland Botanicals announces today the release of its newest Plantain tincture.

Wilderland’s Broadleaf Plantain tincture is composed of regenerative organic ingredients and is intended for customers who are looking for natural ways to enhance their respiratory and gastrointestinal health. This latest tincture extends Wilderland's line of herbal tinctures, which are all produced in small batches and made by hand using traditional techniques.

“Respiratory illnesses such as COPD or asthma are on the rise and affecting more people around the world than ever before,” said Lauren Blackburn, Wilderland Botanicals Chief Flower Officer. "Also, many of those affected by Covid-19 continue to have poor lung health and weakened immune systems. Wilderland’s new Plantain tincture is an important addition to our respiratory healthcare collection as we aim to support those who seek natural ways to build their lung health."

For more information on Wilderland Botanicals and their products, visit wilderlandbotanicals.com.

- - -

About Wilderland Botanicals

Wilderland Botanicals is a Rhodiola rosea farm with a vision to improve the well-being of 1 million people worldwide with its 100% Canadian-grown, regenerative organic botanicals. Specializing in health and immunity-boosting herbs, Wilderland’s Circumpolar boreal location is strategically positioned North of the 60th Parallel. The unique combination of altitude, latitude, and longitude makes it one of the most ideal places on the planet to grow Rhodiola rosea and other native botanicals. Follow the brand online at wilderlandbotanicals.com.

About Plantain

Plantain is a herb known for its therapeutic healing properties for respiratory and gastrointestinal diseases. Its high mucilage content soothes, softens, and hydrates the respiratory system. It can enhance lung health; alleviate respiratory inflammation; treat Chronic Pulmonary Obstructive Disease (COPD), wheezing, bronchitis, dry coughs, and sore throats; and may even reverse asthma. Its prebiotic properties help ease digestive issues like diarrhea, gastritis, colitis, and leaky gut; soothe mucous membranes; and boost immunity.

About Lung Disease

It is well reported that over 3 million people worldwide die every year from respiratory illnesses, and nearly 600 million people worldwide suffer from chronic respiratory diseases. These numbers have grown nearly 40% since 1990.

Wilderland Botanicals Media Contact:

Craig Blackburn, VP Business Development

Email: craig@wilderlandbotanicals.com

Wilderland Botanicals

Web: https://wilderlanbotanicals.com

Instagram & Facebook: @wilderland.botanicals