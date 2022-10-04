Submit Release
AMBER Alert

Maine LeLou Vehicle
silver, 2021 Toyota Rav 4, Maine Breast Cancer plate L U L O U

From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.
 

The Maine State Police is issuing a statewide AMBER alert at the request of the Saco Police Department. Missing from 63 Ferry Rd in Saco is 8-year-old Aleeah Patrock, a white female, 4 feet tall, 75 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes and 6-year-old Vincent Patrock, a white male, 3 feet 11 inches tall, 50 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes. The children were taken on October 3, 2022 by their mother 27-year-old Alexandra Vincent. Vincent is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. They are believed to be in a silver, 2021 Toyota Rav 4, Maine Breast Cancer plate L U L O U.  Phone Ping at 3:30 pm shows they are in Newark , New Jersey.  

Alexandra Vincent
Vincent is a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 140 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes

If you have any information please contact Saco Police Department at 207-287-4535.   

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aleeah Patrock
8-year-old Aleeah Patrock, a white female, 4 feet tall, 75 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Vincent Patrock
6-year-old Vincent Patrock, a white male, 3 feet 11 inches tall

 

