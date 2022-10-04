Pressure Monitoring Devices Market to Reach USD 2.62 billion by Forecast 2029 with 7.2% CAGR
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pressure monitoring devices market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is likely to reach 2.62 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Pressure monitoring devices are essential in the measurement and monitoring of hypertension. The pulse-checking devices are extremely accurate, allowing doctors and healthcare professionals to treat patients appropriately. SunTech Medical Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc., and others have launched a variety of innovative pressure monitoring devices in recent years, not only for detecting blood pressure but also for detecting temperature, heart rate abnormalities, vital signs, and more.
Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rise in the elderly population
Diabetes and chronic diseases are becoming more common as the geriatric population grows. As a result, portable and wireless gadgets are in high demand among both patients and caregivers which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the pressure monitoring devices market.
Technological developments
Constant technological advancements in the consumer healthcare segment, such as advances in wearable technology, apps, and mobiles, a declining average selling price for retailers and manufacturers, and rising penetration in the professional market are the factors will further accelerate the market growth.
Shift of Patients from Hospital Care to Home Care Settings
Growing cases of patients using home care devices, and observing a shift from hospital care to home settings which is further enhancing the growth of the market.
Opportunities
In addition, increase in the incidence of chronic disorders such as hypertension is further estimated to provide potential opportunities for the growth of the pressure monitoring devices market in the coming years.
Restraints/Challenge
On the other hand, the increased cost of technological advancement is further projected to impede the growth of the pressure monitoring devices market in the targeted period. However, the dangerous effects of certain pressure monitoring devices might further challenge the growth of the pressure monitoring devices market in the near future.
Segmentation : Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market
The pressure monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product, procedure, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
By Product
Blood Pressure Monitors
Pulmonary Pressure Monitors
Intraocular Pressure Monitors
Intracranial Pressure Monitors
On the basis of product, the pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into blood pressure monitors, pulmonary pressure monitors, intraocular pressure monitors and intracranial pressure monitors. Blood pressure monitors have further been sub segmented into automated blood pressure monitors, ambulatory blood pressure monitors, sphygmomanometers and blood pressure transducers. Pulmonary pressure monitors have further been sub segmented into oximeters, capnograph and spirometers.
By Procedure
Invasive Monitoring Devices
Non-invasive Monitoring Devices
On the basis procedure, the pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into invasive monitoring devices and non-invasive monitoring devices. Invasive monitoring devices have further been sub segmented into external ventricular drainage and micro-transducer monitor. Non-invasive monitoring devices have further been sub segmented into transcranial Doppler ultrasonography, optic nerve sheath displacement, MRI/CT, tympanic membrane displacement (TMD) and fundoscopy (papilledema).
By Application
Respiratory Disorders
Glaucoma
Cardiac Disorders
Neurological Disorders
Dialysis
Others
On the basis application, the pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into respiratory disorders, glaucoma, cardiac disorders, neurological disorders, dialysis and others.
By End user
Hospitals
Home Care Settings
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Other
On the basis of end user, the pressure monitoring devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, ambulatory surgical centers and clinics, diagnostic laboratories and other.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Withings (France)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)
American Diagnostic Corporation (US)
General Electric Company (US)
Welch Allyn (US)
Omron Corporation (Japan)
A&D Company, Limited (Japan)
SunTech Medical, Inc., (US)
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Siemens (Germany)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Rossmax International Ltd. (Taiwan)
GF Health Products, Inc. (US)
OSI Systems, Inc. (US)
NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION (Japan)
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
