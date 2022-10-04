Tuesday, October 4
Supreme Court kicks off new term with North Idaho couple’s case that could limit reach of Clean Water Act
The Supreme Court on Monday kicked off what promises to be another contentious and high-stakes term with oral arguments in a North Idaho couple’s case that could see the court’s conservative supermajority roll back federal protections for the nation’s wetlands. At issue is what exactly counts as “waters of the United States,” which are protected from pollution by the Clean Water Act of 1972. In previous cases, the high court has agreed the law applies to wetlands – which play important roles, including flood control and filtering pollutants – in addition to “navigable” bodies of water. But in a muddled 2006 decision, the court’s nine justices split three ways, leaving conflicting “tests” for lower courts to apply in deciding if a wetland is protected. Continue reading at The Spokesman-Review. (Pacific Legal Foundation)
People experiencing homelessness may lose decades of life
People experiencing homelessness in King County may die decades earlier than their peers in the broader community. That’s one takeaway from a recent report from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office on some of the deaths that have occurred among people living unhoused over the past decade. The Medical Examiner’s office doesn’t investigate all deaths in the county, only those that are unexpected, sudden, violent, suspicious, or where the cause of death is unknown. Over the past 10 years, the office has investigated 1,429 deaths of people presumed to be homeless. Additionally, as is true in the overall homeless population in the county, Black and Native people were overrepresented in the deaths investigated by the office. Continue reading at KUOW. (Megan Farmer)
$500M-plus from opioid deal starts heading to Washington
The first payments from a $518 million settlement with the nation’s three largest opioid distributors will begin reaching Washington communities in December, providing much-needed cash officials can use to hire first responders or direct toward prevention, treatment and other services, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Monday. Over the last two decades, the deaths of more than 500,000 Americans have been linked to overdoses of opioids, including both prescription pain killers and illicit drugs such as heroin. Deaths have recently skyrocketed from the spread of illegally produced fentanyl. Continue reading at The Associated Press.
Associated Press
Washington wildfire human caused, evacuation orders lifted
$500M-plus from opioid deal starts heading to Washington
Bellingham Herald
Can you get your flu and COVID booster shots together? What experts recommend
Water utility shutoffs have resumed in Bellingham. Here’s what to know
Nooksack Tribe, PSE get creative to make warehouse solar project possible
You’ll soon need a REAL ID to fly domestically. Here’s how to get one in Washington
Capital Press
Tyson calls Easterday’s multimillion-dollar claims ‘imaginary’
Stink bug will pose more risk to crops in the future, researcher predicts
Columbian
Interstate 5 Bridge replacement project submits federal grant application
Courier-Herald
King County wants to update its flood plans — and wants your opinion
Everett Herald
Federal funds could pay for Everett bathrooms, gun buyback, more
High Country News
Why the country’s largest shellfish farm is struggling to hire and retain workers
News Tribune
This elected official sent a racist meme in an email. The City Council took action
His friend killed 4 Lakewood police officers. What did Dorcus Allen know about the plan?
More ‘deeply affordable housing’ coming to Tacoma after apartment complex changes hands
Olympian
Total staff costs of expanded Port and Thurston County commissions: $2.23 million
‘Shocking’ rise in STIs during COVID alarms health workers
Puget Sound Business Journal
Housing in Seattle’s manufacturing centers possible under latest city plan
Seattle Times
Seattle to stay smoky amid record heat, low rainfall
After 4 students shot, UW president calls gun violence a ‘public health crisis’
Utility bills likely to go up, Puget Sound Energy says
Researchers warn of mental health risks of high-potency cannabis (Davis)
Job openings in WA grew rapidly this summer
Seattle police recruits now learn about history, communities before setting foot in the academy
Spokesman Review
While UI faculty are warned against even talking about emergency contraception, WSU will offer emergency contraceptives in vending machine
Supreme Court kicks off new term with North Idaho couple’s case that could limit reach of Clean Water Act
Comment: Fight over social media’s role in terror content goes to Supreme Court
Opinion: Faith leaders unite in condemning Idaho’s abortion ban
Tri-City Herald
Officials warn Eastern WA hunters to watch for neurological disease in deer and elk
Benton, Franklin counties get $60 million in federal COVID relief to spend. Where’s it going?
COVID cases on the decline in Tri-Cities. Health officials question how long it will last
Walla Walla Union Bulletin
Hot, dry September brings minor drought conditions back to parts of Walla Walla County
Washington Post
Trump’s lawyer refused his request in February to say all documents returned
‘The worst we’ve seen’: Ranchers threatened by historic heat and drought
Supreme Court debates narrowing protections in Clean Water Act
Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima County, communities around the state to receive funding from WA opioid deal
Shipping container shelters at Camp Hope offer safe housing for people with trauma
Federal official visits Rimrock Lake to announce $400K boost for fish passage project
Environmental statement issued on Yakima County Solar Projects
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Report: Seattle’s housing market cooling faster than any other US city
Seattle, UW leaders working on solutions after a violent weekend in the University District
Yes, a change to the student loan forgiveness plan excludes some borrowers from relief
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Many parts of western Washington dealing with ‘moderate’ air quality as smoky conditions persist
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
With flu season around the corner, local doctors urge people to get shots now
Study: Washington teens falling victim to online scams faster than seniors
KUOW Public Radio
People experiencing homelessness may lose decades of life
Q13 TV (FOX)
Wildfire smoke a growing concern as locals breathe in ‘moderate’-quality air for weeks
MyNorthwest
Pierce County breaks ground on its first new transit center since the 90s
Bellevue adopts proclamation defining antisemitism