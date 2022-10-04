Hartzell Propeller Investments in OEM Aircraft on Exhibit at 2022 NBAA-BACE

The lightweight Raptor five-blade composite propeller from Hartzell has been specifically designed to reduce overall weight and improve the TBM 960’s takeoff distance, climb and cruise speeds.

Oct. 18 to 20 in Orlando

Our OEM and aftermarket modifier customers are a who’s who of the business aircraft industry and lead the way when it comes to higher performing turboprop and piston aircraft.”
— Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge
ORLANDO, FLA., USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New aircraft equipped with the latest props from Hartzell Propeller will be on static display when the 2022 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) convenes here Oct. 18-20. The broad presence reflects Hartzell’s deep investments in advanced aerodynamic propellers with cutting-edge improvements in performance and multiple long-term relationships with a wide range of aircraft manufacturers.

“For this year’s NBAA-BACE, Hartzell props are to be found on many of the propeller-driven business aircraft on display,” said Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge. “Our OEM and aftermarket modifier customers are a who’s who of the business aircraft industry and lead the way when it comes to higher performing turboprop and piston aircraft,” he added.

Hartzell Propeller’s exhibit and support staff will be at Booth 4443 in the Orlando Convention Center. The company will have its executives, sales and engineering teams and product support representatives in attendance. Additionally, its Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Business Development and New Technology office will be connecting with the AAM community at NBAA-BACE.

Aircraft on Display

The Aircraft Display (AD) area will feature propeller equipped aircraft on exhibit at Orlando Executive Airport. Hartzell Propeller equipment is standard on a number of aircraft that will be on exhibit at the show, including

Aviat Aircraft Husky, AD508
Cirrus Aircraft SR-22, AD505, and Booth 3600
Daher TBM960 and Kodiak, AD510, and Booth 3232
Pilatus Business Aircraft PC-12, AD307
Piper Aircraft M500-600, AD509, and Booth 4886
Textron Aviation Beechcraft King Air, AD502, and Booth 1273

On display in Hartzell’s booth will be its advanced swept airfoil five-blade structural composite prop for Daher’s TBM 700/800 and 900 series aircraft, and a specially designed five-blade carbon fiber Hartzell prop for Pilatus PC-12 turboprops. In addition, aircraft modifiers, which specialize in increasing performance with Hartzell-designed props, will be exhibiting at NBAA-BACE. Blackhawk Aerospace will be in Booth 4819 and Raisbeck Engineering in Booth 4319.

About Hartzell Propeller

Hartzell Aviation’s flagship company is Hartzell Propeller, the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next-generation propellers with innovative blended airfoil technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics, and custom resin transfer molding curing stations. President JJ Frigge heads the company, which is headquartered in Piqua, Ohio. For more information go to https://hartzellprop.com.

Jim Gregory
for Hartzell Propeller, James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here

