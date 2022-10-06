John Pryor Named New COO at Birkman International
John Pryor takes on the newly created role by Birkman, Chief Operating Officer, in which he will lead business operations.
John is a forward-focused, tech-savvy business leader with a proven record of developing strategy, managing rapid change, and building high-performing teams. He will be a great asset to our company.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birkman International is excited to welcome John Pryor as the new Chief Operating Officer to the organization.
— Mark Huber, CEO, Birkman International
In this newly created role, he is responsible for leading sales, operations, technology, and other strategic initiatives. Pryor’s passion for organizational development and driving results by unlocking human potential attracted him to the company as well as the position.
With nearly 20 years of experience in technology, development, and operations, Pryor has spent most of his career growing, scaling, and integrating businesses in the healthcare industry.
Most recently, as Regional Vice President of Operations, he led a medical device business through a successful strategic acquisition process and helped develop a national distribution platform within the new parent company. Birkman is pleased to welcome Pryor into this new role.
Pryor’s appointment follows Birkman’s newly named CEO Mark Huber, who has more than 35 years of experience in helping companies drive results, and President Amy Shepley, the granddaughter of Birkman founder and esteemed industrial-organizational psychologist Dr. Roger W. Birkman.
About Birkman International: Birkman International is an industry-leading behavioral and occupational assessment company headquartered in Houston, Texas, with an extensive global reach. The company began assessing personality through a proprietary methodology founded by innovative organizational psychologist Dr. Roger W. Birkman in 1951. With over 70 years of being in business, The Birkman Method remains a preferred instrument to better understand interpersonal dynamics and achieve higher performance through positive psychology. It is used widely in the fields of career coaching, team building, leadership development, human resources management, and organizational design today as it is a scientifically reliable and valid assessment measuring human interest, behaviors, and underlying motivators. The focus on reliability and validity is driven by experts in psychology, data science, statistics, and research to ensure the ongoing usability of the data in a changing marketplace.
