Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,744 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,024 in the last 365 days.

John Pryor Named New COO at Birkman International

Chief Operating Officer

John Pryor takes on the newly created role by Birkman, Chief Operating Officer, in which he will lead business operations.

John is a forward-focused, tech-savvy business leader with a proven record of developing strategy, managing rapid change, and building high-performing teams. He will be a great asset to our company.”
— Mark Huber, CEO, Birkman International
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birkman International is excited to welcome John Pryor as the new Chief Operating Officer to the organization.

In this newly created role, he is responsible for leading sales, operations, technology, and other strategic initiatives. Pryor’s passion for organizational development and driving results by unlocking human potential attracted him to the company as well as the position.

With nearly 20 years of experience in technology, development, and operations, Pryor has spent most of his career growing, scaling, and integrating businesses in the healthcare industry.

Most recently, as Regional Vice President of Operations, he led a medical device business through a successful strategic acquisition process and helped develop a national distribution platform within the new parent company. Birkman is pleased to welcome Pryor into this new role.

Pryor’s appointment follows Birkman’s newly named CEO Mark Huber, who has more than 35 years of experience in helping companies drive results, and President Amy Shepley, the granddaughter of Birkman founder and esteemed industrial-organizational psychologist Dr. Roger W. Birkman.


About Birkman International: Birkman International is an industry-leading behavioral and occupational assessment company headquartered in Houston, Texas, with an extensive global reach. The company began assessing personality through a proprietary methodology founded by innovative organizational psychologist Dr. Roger W. Birkman in 1951. With over 70 years of being in business, The Birkman Method remains a preferred instrument to better understand interpersonal dynamics and achieve higher performance through positive psychology. It is used widely in the fields of career coaching, team building, leadership development, human resources management, and organizational design today as it is a scientifically reliable and valid assessment measuring human interest, behaviors, and underlying motivators. The focus on reliability and validity is driven by experts in psychology, data science, statistics, and research to ensure the ongoing usability of the data in a changing marketplace.

Brittany Buxton Naething
Birkman International
bbuxton@birkman.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

John Pryor Named New COO at Birkman International

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.