Birkman International Appoints Mark Huber as CEO and Amy Shepley as President

Birkman International announced today that Mark Huber has been appointed CEO and Amy Shepley will be President of the company.
Mark embodies Birkman's values and brings an outside perspective to grow the company.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birkman International announced today that Mark Huber has been appointed CEO and Amy Shepley will be President of the company. Together, Huber and Shepley will succeed Sharon Birkman on September 1, 2022, as she transitions to Chairwoman of the Board.
— Sharon Birkman, Chairwoman of Birkman International
Huber has 35 years of business experience, including Chairman of the Diabetes Supply Center of the Midlands, CEO of Smeal Fire Apparatus Co., Founder and CEO of Corporate Ventures, Inc., and Founder and CEO of PayFlex Systems, USA. He has sold six companies, five of which to publicly traded companies and would consider himself a high-impact entrepreneur focused on growth. Huber’s most proud accomplishment was when he founded PayFlex Systems USA, Inc, where he grew the company to $57 million in revenue employing 450 people. The company was sold to Aetna in 2011. PayFlex was listed as an Omaha 25 Top Fastest Growing Companies member six times and was named on the Fortune 5000 list five times.
Huber has been named one of the Ten Outstanding Young Omahans and was an Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the Central Midwest. PayFlex was a member of the Omaha 25 Top Fastest Growing Companies six times and was named the Fortune 5000 five times.
"Mark embodies Birkman's values and brings an outside perspective to grow the company," said Sharon Birkman. "When I met him at Harvard in 2006, he showed a great passion for The Birkman Method. Ever since, he has used Birkman in every company he has led for team building and leadership development."
Shepley, the granddaughter of Dr. Roger Birkman, organizational psychologist and founder of Birkman International, has over 20 years of experience in organizational behavior and product development. She worked at Birkman for 18 years before starting her management consulting firm, Percepte. As the founder, Shepley worked with Fortune 500 companies to drive high levels of achievement in team effectiveness, change management, leadership development, and culture.
"There is not a day that goes by that I don't reflect on the significance and impact my grandfather made," said Shepley. "One of my personal missions is to ensure he is recognized for his contributions to current Organizational Development practices. He fundamentally understood the future of the workplace, and with more than seventy years on, his vision continues to thrive. We stand on the shoulders of giants. I am humbled and proud to now be the President."
While at Birkman, Shepley directed the creation of the flagship product, The Signature Report, and designed the most in-demand team workshop, High-Performing Teams: Building the Foundation.
Birkman is pleased to welcome the third generation to the company. Check out our website for more information on Mark Huber and Amy Shepley.
About Birkman International: Birkman International is a behavior and occupational assessment company used by individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and consulting organizations worldwide. The Birkman Method is a scientifically reliable and valid assessment measuring human interest, behaviors, and underlying motivators.
