Birkman International Announces the Launch of BirkmaND Designed for Neurodivergent Employees

Birkman International is excited to announce the launch of BirkmaND, which is designed to power success in the workplace for neurodivergent employees.

As a result, BirkmaND bridges the gap between the organization and the individual when it comes to understanding neurodiversity and the workplace accommodations people need to thrive.”
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Birkman International is excited to announce the launch of BirkmaND, a Birkman report designed to power success in the workplace for neurodivergent employees by suggesting customized workplace accommodations geared toward increasing inclusion and productivity at work. The official launch date for the BirkmaND report is April 12, 2022.

BirkmaND will serve as a great starting point for guided conversations between employers and employees by providing recommended accommodations across five success areas: Communication, Relationships, Time Management, Organization and Planning, and Sensory Needs. Having an awareness of an individual’s accommodation needs is beneficial in hiring and onboarding, work transitioning, and self-advocacy as well as support for a neurodivergent individual.

Both individuals and employers will benefit from conversations around the BirkmaND report. For individuals, this report can serve as a conversation starter for those seeking employment, are currently employed, or are seeking to improve their current situation. For employers, this report can help increase awareness of their employee‘s needs and find appropriate accommodations that can help improve the employee’s comfort in their work environment. Organizations like JP Morgan, Microsoft, and SAP found neurodivergent employees are outside-the-box thinkers and natural problem solvers resulting in employees who are 1.7 times more likely to be innovation leaders and 1.8 times more likely to adapt to change.

Birkman created two courses to provide awareness of neurodiversity. The first is BirkmaND: Introduction to Neurodiversity, which dives into the definition of neurodiversity, and covers six diagnoses: Autism Spectrum Disorder, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Tourette Syndrome, Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, and Dyscalculia. Birkman is offering this course free of charge in recognition of the criticality of promoting awareness and knowledge around neurodiversity and neuroinclusion.

The second course is BirkmaND Conversations, which covers the best practices for using the report in conversations, work accommodations, and how to navigate the report.

“We spent five years actively researching neurodiversity and determined that The Birkman Method could make a difference,” said Dr. Kelley Slack, Birkman’s Head of Research and Innovation. “As a result, BirkmaND bridges the gap between the organization and the individual when it comes to understanding neurodiversity and the workplace accommodations people need to thrive.”

About Birkman International: Birkman International is a behavior and occupational assessment company used by individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and consulting organizations worldwide. The Birkman Method is a scientifically reliable and valid assessment measuring human interest, behaviors, and underlying motivators.

