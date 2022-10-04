Submit Release
Schuckman Realty Announces +/-108,000 SF Major Retail Opportunity in High-Barrier-To-Entry, Westbury/Carle Place Market

Rendering of Proposed Renovation, 357 Old Country Road

WESTBURY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schuckman Realty Announces the coming of an expanded DSW Plaza, consisting of 108,000 SF located at the “point position” of the most exciting retail area on Long Island, the Roosevelt Field Mall trade area, in Carle Place (Westbury).

The new project, consisting of two levels totaling 68,000 sf, will be added to the existing 40,000 sf DSW store, is situated on Old Country Road at Zeckendorf Blvd, or directly opposite, and at the center of the high-powered Galleria Mall, with Nordstrom’s Rack and Bloomingdales and Walmart/Costco/Best Buy shopping centers. Directly in front of the property, 62,000 cars per day pass the site, offering unmatched potential for most retailers.

Prospective lessees should contact the exclusive broker Stanley Schuckman of Schuckman Realty at 516-496-888 for more information.

About Schuckman Realty Inc.: Schuckman Realty is a full service commercial real estate brokerage firm serving Long Island, New York City, and the surrounding tri-state area. Among our many achievements through the years, Schuckman Realty was the initiating real estate broker and coordinator that led to the development of seven major retail projects around the Roosevelt Field area alone, including, The Source Mall, Lowes, Bed, Bath and Beyond, DSW, Whole Foods, TJ Maxx Plaza, and Carle Place Shopping Center (original tenants Toys R Us/Marshalls).

Keywords: Shopping Center, ICSC, Long Island Business News, National Retail News, Retail Leasing, Long Island Real Estate, New York Real Estate News, Retail News
Jack Pierce
Schuckman Realty Inc.
+1 5164968888
email us here

Major Retail Opportunity Westbury, Carle Place

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


