Kubotek Kosmos Launches KeyCreator 2023 Focused on Improved Drafting
The 2023 KeyCreator release provides expanded and updated drafting capabilities, productivity enhancements, and extensive updates to CAD translators.MARLBOROUGH, MA, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kubotek Kosmos, a leader in engineering and manufacturing geometric software technology, today announced the availability of the 2023 release of the KeyCreator 3D CAD software product line. The primary improvements for users include:
• Improvements to match international drafting standards
• Productivity enhancements
• Updated translators and new formats supported, inlcuding latest CATIA
Matching International Drafting Standards — The updates to KeyCreator drafting capabilities include many improvements to match international drafting standards. A Reference tolerance specification and a user-customizable system for defining ISO Fit tolerances allow both types of new tolerance options to be added to associative dimension entities.
ASME Y14.5 support for geometric tolerance feature control frames has been updated to provide additional placement options and match the latest edition of the standard including the new dynamic profile modifier. Support for the Japanese JIS standard has also been expanded to include additional types of surface texture symbol modifiers and improve text position and justification.
Productivity Enhancements Focused on Detailing — General productivity enhancements in the 2023 release answer many customer requests and also mainly focus on detailing. These include a new set of snap positions on text, dimensioning lines, and detail symbols to support associative connection of various entities to locations around dimensions and annotations. Creation of associative auxiliary views in drawing layouts has been made easier by a new label in view lists to easily identify stored custom views which are associative to model geometry. To further support KeyCreator’s ability to easily dimension models in 3D, radial-type dimensions can now be associative directly to cylindrical faces.
Increased Translator Support — Translators to support data from nine separate CAD applications have been updated since the previous major release of KeyCreator. New support is available for the Dassault Systemes CATIA V6 3DXML format and the Rhino .3DM format from Robert McNeil and Associates. Support for the ISO standard JT file format has been expanded to support mesh objects often used as lightweight approximations of solid bodies.
The KeyCreator Product Family
All KeyCreator products remain Windows-based, locally installed, and available as a both permanent and lease, standalone and floating licenses. The enhanced file import/export capabilities of KeyCreator Prime and KeyCreator Drafting relates directly to these products' use of the Kubotek Kosmos 3D Framework. A shared file format native to all KeyCreator products allows teams to take advantage of the different specialized functions throughout a project, from hands-on direct modeling to a read-only viewer, KeyCreator Viewer. The updated version of this free program is also available, capable of reading all design data in the KeyCreator CKD format (all previous versions and 2023 version).
Trial Downloads
Trial downloads for evaluation of each KeyCreator product are available from the Kubotek Kosmos web site. Additionally, a limited time offer of 20% off new permanent licenses or leases of all products is available by using the promo code “20OFFQ422” in the Kubotek Kosmos store. The promo code expires December 31th, 2022, and is limited to customers in United States, Canada, Ireland, Norway, and United Kingdom. The same 20% off offer is available from Kubotek Kosmos resellers across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
About Kubotek Kosmos
Kubotek Kosmos empowers specialized software to utilize engineering data from numerous sources at high-fidelity and optimal performance. Our applications in manufacturing assure many of the world's most advanced build-to-print suppliers creating complex aerospace components that precise part definitions are being exchanged correctly between engineering systems. Our flexible direct CAD products are popular in tooling design and unconstrained conceptual modeling. The proprietary multi-platform geometric technology, available for licensing, implements the latest hardware and software standards to speed time to market, reduce costs, and improve quality. Kubotek Kosmos development and support staff are based in Marlborough, Massachusetts. It operates through a wholly-owned US subsidiary of Kubotek Corporation which is headquartered in Osaka, Japan (7709.T Tokyo Stock Exchange).
