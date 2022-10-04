Adalimumab Biosimilar Market at a CAGR of 49% With Emerging Key Players, Scope and Overview Forecast
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the adalimumab biosimilar market which was USD 1.54 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 37.5 billion by 2029PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research in its report titled of Adalimumab Biosimilar Market offers comprehensive insights and detailed research on this market. The report covers the key factors that are propelling the growth of the Adalimumab Biosimilar Market, untapped lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, latest trends and latest developments that are shaping the growth of the market and other valuable insights across different market segments.
The premium Adalimumab Biosimilar Market business report endows with a better understanding of the fine distinction related to complex information on competitors, consumers, trends, and investments, etc. at the short turnaround time. The Adalimumab Biosimilar Market research report service provides beneficial solutions for both start-up businesses as well as established enterprises with equal care and commitment to quality.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the adalimumab biosimilar market which was USD 1.54 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 37.5 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 49 % during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Alfred E. Tiefenbacher (GmbH & Co. KG) (Germany), Amgen Inc. (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Glenmark (India), Zydus Cadila (India), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (India), Reliance Life Sciences (India), Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd (India), Cipla Inc. (India), Hetero (India), AET BioTech (Germany), Coherus Biosciences (U.S.), Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Co. Ltd. (Japan), Momenta Pharmaceuticals (U.S.), Oncobiologics (U.S.), Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Samsung Bioepsis (South Korea), Sandoz International GmbH (Switzerland)
A monoclonal antibody called adalimumab is used to treat autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and ulcerative colitis. By reducing joint swelling, this medication aids in preventing future joint damage and maintaining joint function. As the prevalence of arthritis among the global population rises, the market for adalimumab biosimilar is anticipated to expand in the forecast period.
Drivers
Rising per capita income
The market for adalimumab biosimilar products will be fuelled by the rapid adoption of digitalization between professionals and prisoners. Additionally, it is anticipated that rising per capita income and thriving subsistence levels will encourage the market.
Growing market for biosimilar medicines
Numerous biopharmaceuticals conforming off-license during the ensuing years, and a growing market for biosimilar medicines because to their affordability, are a few more factors driving the industry growth.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of research and development activities
The market's growth is fuelled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the market growth.
