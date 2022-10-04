Submit Release
Unparalleled Courage In Service and Life

Kyle Cozad, Author of RELENTLESS POSITIVITY

Kyle Cozad, Author of RELENTLESS POSITIVITY

Rear Admiral Kyle Cozad going up stairs in wheelchair.

Rear Admiral Kyle Cozad

Retired Rear Admiral Kyle Cozad's Inspiring Life Story Chronicled in New Book RELENTLESS POSITIVITY, Available Everywhere Dec. 6, 2022

Why me? This is what most people would wonder when suddenly faced with a life-altering hardship. I was no different—at first.”
— Rear Admiral Kyle Cozad
PENSACOLA, FL, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout his storied military career as a Navy Rear Admiral, Kyle Cozad showed grace, courage, and resilience in his service to the American people.

With faith and determination, he has imbued all of life's challenges with the "relentless positivity" that is highlighted in the title of his new book.

RELENTLESS POSITIVITY: "A COMMON VETERAN BATTLING UNCOMMON ODDS allows the readers into the life of a remarkable human. Despite living with the challenges of being a paraplegic, the result of a tragic accident, the latter continues to live life as he always has, facing all potential roadblocks head-on and blowing past them with sheer abandon. Mr. Cozad powerfully and eloquently provides those who will read his story with a new life perspective on moving forward as our best selves through the power of ... RELENTLESS POSITIVITY.

The release date for the book is set for December 6th, 2022, published by Ballast Books. It is currently available for Amazon preorder.

About The Book

Author Kyle Cozad, retired US Navy Rear Admiral and current President and CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, tells his own personal story following a service-related spinal cord injury while he was on active duty.

Insightful, honest, and frank, his account describes how he bounced back from a debilitating spinal cord injury with one overarching motivation: to "give back" and make a positive difference for others. His leadership as a senior Navy two-star admiral serving on active duty and his current role as President and CEO of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation exemplify his grit, resilience, and commitment as a societal change agent.

Ryan Levey/Shaili Priya
Allen Media Strategies
+1 703-589-8960
