October 4, 2022

(PIKESVILLE, MD) — The October 2022 Maryland State Police IMPACT Update is now available. Articles in this edition include:

MSP Forensic Sciences Division Hosts Community Science Fair;

Aviation Command Rescues Crew Member From Cruise Ship;

Labor Day Initiative Yields 60 DUI Arrests;

Troopers Reflect With Community On 9/11;

MSP Working To Make Difference Across Maryland;

2022 Maryland Charity Campaign Launches;

Family Friendly Fall Job Fair Set For Oct. 29

To read the latest edition of the Maryland State Police IMPACT Update, click on: IMPACT October 2022