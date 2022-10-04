Derby Barracks/ Missing Person - UPDATE
**UPDATE**
Richard Cadieux, 84 y/o, of Derby, VT, has returned home and is no longer missing.
A/Lieutenant Andrew Jensen
Station Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881
From: Rice, Anthony via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, October 4, 2022 1:53 AM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: Derby Barracks/ Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004489
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Rice
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/03/2022 2101 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Shattuck Hill Rd, Derby, VT
MISSING PERSON: Richard Cadieux
AGE: 84
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/03/2022 at approximately 2101 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report Richard Cadieux, 84 of Derby, VT, went missing from his residence on Shattuck Hill Rd in the Town of Derby, VT. Cadieux stated he was going to run an errand at approximately 1530 hours and has not been seen since. His disappearance is not believed to be suspicious in nature, but there are concerns for his health and welfare. Attempts thus far to locate Cadieux have been unsuccessful. Cadieux is operating an orange in color, 2015 Toyota Rav4 with VT Registration V4308. Anyone that has seen Cadieux or his vehicle is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881 ext. 8. A photograph of Cadieux has been attached to this email.