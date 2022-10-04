Submit Release
Derek Wall Announced as the next Executive Director of TAC

Derek Wall, TAC Executive Director

Triangle Aquatic Center

TAC TITANS

Wall joins TAC effective October 3rd as the new Executive Director

TAC will continue to enrich the lives of Triangle residents and we will firmly establish TAC as a national leader in the sport of swimming, drowning prevention and aquatic facility operations”
— Derek Wall, TAC Executive Director
CARY, N.C, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Triangle Aquatic Center (“TAC”) completed a national search for its next Executive Director and selected local businessman and swimming enthusiast Derek Wall to take over the leadership role of TAC’s mission. Derek joins TAC after founding and growing Triangle Aquatics, LLC, a successful commercial pool management company in Wake County for the last ten years. “Derek’s exceptional reputation and aquatic management expertise is unmatched in our community,” said Michael Curran, the Founder of TAC.

“Derek’s deep connections in the aquatics community in the Triangle and across the country make him an ideal selection to lead the Triangle Aquatic Center. With Derek at the helm, TAC will continue to improve and make great strides forward,” said Kevin Chignell, Chairman of the TAC Board of Directors. “I look forward to the many ways that Derek’s leadership will help advance TAC’s mission and the aquatic community in the Triangle. We’ve come a long way over the last decade, and the next ten years are critical to the organization’s continued growth.” Derek will assume the Executive Director position on October 3rd after the summer season is over.

“I am very excited to join an organization with such a great history and a mission that is near and dear to my heart. TAC will continue to enrich the lives of Triangle residents and we will firmly establish TAC as a national leader in the sport of swimming, drowning prevention and aquatic facility operations,” said Derek Wall. Derek is a graduate of Campbell University with a degree in business administration. He is married to Olympic swimmer Ashley Twichell and they recently announced the birth of their first child, a son, Lochlan Wall.

###

About The Triangle Aquatic Center and the TAC TITANS Swim Team

The Triangle Aquatic Center (“TAC”) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization with a mission to build and operate public aquatic facilities for the health, safety and competition needs of Triangle citizens and aquatic organizations. The $32.5 million, 102,000-sf year-round public aquatic facility is located in Cary, NC on a 21.5-acre campus just off I-40 at Exit 291.

TAC is the sponsor and home aquatic facility for the #1 nationally ranked TAC TITANS swim team, a registered USA Swimming year-round swim team. TAC offers the Triangle community two 50-Meter pools, a 10-lane 25-Yard pool, a warm water instruction pool, a 1,000-seat spectator stadium and a 5,000-sf dry land fitness center. TAC was founded on June 27, 2002 and opened its first aquatic facility in Cary on October 28, 2007. TAC has been funded by and is a project of the Michael G. Curran Family Foundation.

Michael Curran
Triangle Aquatic Center
+1 919-745-0836
mike.curran@curranfoundation.org

