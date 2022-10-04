Submit Release
The Foxworth Theory Interviews Kool & the Gang’s Robert Kool Bell From The Grammy Museum in Newark NJ (10/4 & 10/6)

Eugenia Foxworth with Kool & the Gang's Robert Kool Bell at the Grammy Museum, Newark NJ

NEWARK, NJ, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth is on location as she’s On The Road with The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm ET on the podcast’s own YouTube channel. Ms. Foxworth speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, business, and society.

This week (Tues. Oct. 4th and Thurs. Oct. 6th, 9 pm ET) The Foxworth Theory is at the Grammy Museum in Newark, NJ, interviewing Robert “Kool” Bell, co-founder and leader of the legendary Grammy-winning Kool & the Gang. Robert/Kool shares his beginnings – from his family’s move from Ohio to New Jersey during his childhood, forming Kool & the Gang, the legacy of his departed brother and the band’s co-founder/chief songwriter Ronald Khalis Bayyan Bell, as well as the million-selling hits that made the band famous – “Ladies Night”, “Celebration”, “Jungle Boogie”, to name a few.

Kool also shares the legacy of his departed wife, Sakinah Bell - founder of the education initiative, the Kool Kids Foundation (now run by their sons Hakim Bell, President, and Muhammad Bell, Vice President), as well as his own venture, Le Kool Champagne.

For inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com

Angelo Ellerbee
Double XXposure Media Relations
+1 201-224-6570
pr@thefoxworththeory.com
