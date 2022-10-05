TD2 Announces Dr. Alan Miller as New Chief Medical Officer
The respected Medical Oncology leader brings extensive experience as TD2 continues its strategic growth.
Dr. Miller has extensive experience across many cancer types and new medicine development. He will be an incredible resource as we continue our strategic growth.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Translational Drug Development (TD2), a precision oncology contract research organization (CRO), announces the addition of Dr. Alan Miller as their new Chief Medical Officer. Prior to joining TD2, Dr. Miller was Chief Medical Director of Oncology and Associate Chief Medical Director of Clinical Research at SCL Health.
— Dr. Stephen Gately, President and CEO of TD2
Dr. Miller obtained his Ph.D. at Roswell Park (SUNY) and his M.D. from the University of Miami School of Medicine. Trained as a medical oncologist, he was also the Associate Senior Vice President for Health Sciences for Tulane Cancer Center, where he navigated the challenges of rebuilding and re-establishing the university and hospital following Hurricane Katrina. He also served as Cancer Center Director of the Baylor Sammons Cancer Center where he brought together a not-for-profit healthcare system and private oncology practices to form an oncology network across north Texas. Additionally, Dr. Miller built a larger system-wide oncology network while at SCL Health and established a system-wide clinical trials infrastructure for a multi-state healthcare system. He also serves as a Board Member for the American Cancer Society Denver and Rocky Mountain Oncology Society.
About TD2
TD2 is a leader in precision oncology, providing innovative services for improved drug development. Using a dedicated, expert team with broad experience and understanding in cancer medicine, TD2 is uniquely positioned to support accelerated development of novel therapeutics. Rigorous and high-throughput translational preclinical development services, combined with regulatory affairs expertise, enables customized clinical trial design and execution. The broad suite of capabilities encourages the timely selection of patient populations who are most likely to benefit from a new agent, and the rapid identification of clinically significant endpoints. TD2 is committed to reducing the risks and uncertainty inherent in the drug development process with the ultimate goal of accelerating patient access to promising treatments. For more information, visit www.TD2inc.com.
