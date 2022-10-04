i3 Health, Oncology Data Advisor, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation® Announce ODACon Supportive Care Summit
ODACon 2022 Supportive Care Summit: Managing Toxicities of Novel Breast Cancer Therapies, will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022.
By attending this year’s ODACon, you will learn how to stay up-to-date with the evolving landscape in the breast cancer field in order to gain more confidence in your practice.”ROCHELLE PARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i3 Health and Oncology Data AdvisorTM are happy to announce ODAConTM 2022 Supportive Care Summit: Managing Toxicities of Novel Breast Cancer Therapies, which will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022. i3 Health is pleased to partner with the National Breast Cancer Foundation® (NBCF). In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 20% of the registration fee will be donated to NBCF during October.
— Dr. Constance Visovsky
This one-day virtual conference will feature seven engaging case-based discussions encompassing the topics of emerging data on novel therapy classes, up-to-date management and treatment strategies, and best practices in supportive care for patients with breast cancer. Attendees will be able to earn 5.5 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™, ANCC contact hours, ACPE contact hours, MOC points, and ILNA points.
ODAConTM will be chaired by Constance Visovsky, PhD, RN, ACNP, FAAN, Director and Lewis & Leona Hughes Endowed Chair of the College of Nursing at the University of South Florida.
“The breast cancer field is constantly and rapidly changing with emerging data on novel therapies, which creates a challenge for clinicians to stay informed of the best treatment options and supportive care strategies for our patients,” commented Dr. Visovsky. “By attending this year’s ODAConTM, you will learn how to stay up-to-date with the evolving landscape in the breast cancer field in order to gain more confidence in your practice and strategies for improving your patients’ outcomes and quality of life.”
Dr. Visovsky will be exploring the mechanisms by which CDK4/6 inhibitors in combination with endocrine therapy are thought to overcome resistance to endocrine therapy in ER-positive metastatic breast cancer, as well as the importance of early and aggressive identification of side effects to minimize toxicity.
Janie Metsker, RN, BSN, CN-BN, Clinical Coordinator at Saint Luke’s Koontz Center for Advanced Breast Cancer, will explain the benefit of PARP inhibitors for breast cancer in patients with germline BRCA mutations, as well as the role PI3K inhibitors for patients with a PIK3CA mutation and HR-positive, HER2-negative disease. She will also highlight the safety profiles of both classes and the importance of counseling patients about the side effects they may experience.
Julia A. LaBarbera, NP, Nurse Practitioner in the Hematology/Oncology Department at UCLA Health, will explore the increasing use of antibody-drug conjugates in breast cancer, as well as the uses of immune checkpoint inhibition, a therapeutic strategy which is moving to earlier disease settings. She will highlight the management of the unique side effects of these highly efficacious treatments.
Abbey Kaler, MS, ABRN, FNP-C, Nurse Practitioner at the University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center, will review the emerging data on HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitors and monoclonal antibodies for breast cancer. In addition, she will compare their activity and safety profiles in combination with other medications for breast cancer and the differing considerations for their management.
Register today! Use code ONCDATA at checkout to receive a $25 discount.
About i3 Health, Oncology Data Advisor™, and the National Breast Cancer Foundation®
i3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the multidisciplinary team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. i3 Health is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing medical education for physicians and is accredited with distinction as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center's (ANCC) Commission on Accreditation.
Oncology Data AdvisorTM (OncData) delivers up-to-date, clinically relevant content spanning new drug approvals and cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, to interviews and commentary from key opinion leaders. Content is carefully tailored to give readers a succinct overview of the latest advances that are directly applicable to their patients and practices.
National Breast Cancer Foundation® (NBCF) for ODAConTM 2022. Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, NBCF is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org.
ODACon is supported by independent educational grants from Gilead Sciences and Puma Biotechnology.
Keira Smith
i3 Health
+1 973-928-8085 ext. 215
email us here