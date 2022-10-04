Anne Beekman Joins Cardiovascular Associates of America as Vice President, Clinical Programs
Anne Brings 30+ Years of Cardiovascular Experience to CVAUSA
Anne has a keen vision on the needs of the model of CV care that will best serve patients and families and has experience working with cardiologists to bring programs and efficiencies to the table.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Associates of America (CVAUSA) today announced the appointment of Anne Beekman, as Vice President, Clinical Programs. Anne has served in the cardiovascular field for more than 30 years as a CV nurse, hospital administrator, healthcare consultant, and director of care pathway development and outcomes.
This key hire will complement the existing leadership at CVAUSA, where Anne will influence quality, outcomes, and cost around care delivery to cardiovascular patients. This executive hire continues to showcase CVAUSA’s focus on bringing the best in the field together to propel cardiovascular health into the future.
“I have always believed physicians and the care team are essential in managing cost and outcomes,” said Anne Beekman, vice president of clinical programs, CVAUSA. “This belief along with evolving government regulations, moving care outside the hospital, and desire of physicians to lead value is the perfect platform for real change – CVAUSA presents a tremendous opportunity for those who want to be a part of it”
Prior to CVAUSA, Anne served as a CV nurse and hospital administrator at Spectrum Health Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI. During this time Anne was responsible for multiple inpatient areas, a 9-room cardiac catheterization and EP lab, a 24-bed prep and recovery space and, the opening of the cath lab in the children’s hospital. During this time Anne was an active part of the clinical design of the Meijer Heart Center, started the first chest pain pathway in West Michigan, and was the second cath lab in the nation to achieve ACE accreditation.
After Anne left the hospital space, she focused on working with physicians and hospitals to improve cardiovascular health, patient care, and the care model by examining contemporary cardiovascular services development and the efficiencies of delivering care to patients. The work was physician-led with participation from the entire care team. The outcome was a meaningful redesign of outdated care models, that included the redesign of staff roles and responsibilities, documentation, and elimination of unnecessary activities. Most importantly, this work had a measured improvement in patient experience and quality outcomes.
“All of us at CVAUSA are thrilled to bring a clinician with Anne’s experience and perspective to our team. Anne has a keen vision on the needs of the model of CV care that will best serve patients and families and has experience working with cardiologists to bring programs and efficiencies to the table,” said Suzette Jaskie, chief operating officer, CVAUSA. “Anne is a student of the evolution of healthcare and an avid believer in both data and clinical evidence-driven care – and our platform’s physicians will welcome her many contributions!”
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America backed by Webster Equity Partners aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians in one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered cardiology practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefiting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America please visit www.cvausa.com.
