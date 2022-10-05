Cycle Labs and Longbow Advantage Partner to Deliver Quality Automation to the Execution Space

Longbow Advantage and Cycle Labs announce a strategic partnership to kick off at the NOW 2022 conference.



RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leading software and services company in the enterprise test automation space, and Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain technology company and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, are pleased to announce their new strategic partnership to deliver repeatable and cost-effective test automation outcomes to customers.

As its newest partner, Longbow will resell, integrate, implement, maintain, and support Cycle Labs’ test automation platform, Cycle®.

“Creating exceptional customer experiences is core to Longbow’s vision to be the technology partner that redefines the possible,” said Gerry Brady, Founder and CEO of Longbow Advantage. “Partnering with Cycle Labs allows us to provide even more value on top of the deep expertise of our teams, giving our shared customers access to a platform that helps minimize risk and testing timelines through continuous automated testing.”

This partnership between Cycle Labs and Longbow Advantage was created with the sole focus of delivering repeatable and cost-effective solutions that can support, sustain, and positively impact logistics systems on a global scale.

“More than ever, companies are under pressure to adjust to supply chain disruptions. We are excited to partner with Longbow, providing our joint clients with the necessary capabilities to thrive in a world where change is the only constant,” said Josh Owen, Cycle Labs CEO and Co-founder. “Our two organizations are completely aligned on values, mission, and the maniacal pursuit of reducing deployment risk and allowing organizations the freedom to innovate. The NOW conference was the perfect forum to kick off this strategic partnership with some of our most innovative customers.”

The collaboration between Cycle Labs and Longbow will strengthen both teams to help meet the customers’ demand.

About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs is a software and services company composed of innovators dedicated to modernizing enterprise solution deployment and lowering risk through world-class test automation. We encourage our clients and our team to question everything and strive for continuous, iterative improvement. Cycle Labs is the creator and purveyor of the patented Cycle Test Automation platform. With Cycle, you can accelerate change with better, low-risk solutions for complex problems faster than ever before. For more information, please visit http://www.cyclelabs.io.

About Longbow Advantage

Longbow Advantage is an end-to-end warehousing strategy company that leverages real-time data to manage people, processes, and warehouses through The Rebus® Platform, and provides WMS consulting services purpose-built to expand and enhance warehouse technologies. We take a holistic approach to warehousing strategy, understanding that technology is only one piece in the solution process. Our warehouse experts work with customers to understand challenges and goals, developing a recommendation that’s aligned to the customer’s business objectives and supply chain initiatives.

