Pharmaceutical Robots Market would Rocket up to USD 233.69 Mn by Forecast 2029 With 8.75% CAGR
Pharmaceutical Robots Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the pharmaceutical robots market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 8.75% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 119.46 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 233.69 million by 2029.
Growing number of medical research activities and rising need for automation at the healthcare facilities have carved the way for the growth of the market. Pharmaceutical robots have revolutionized the healthcare industry. Traditional robots, such as articulated robots, Cartesian robots and SCARA robots have been in the market for quite a long time now.
“Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses” dominates the product type segment of the pharmaceutical robots market owing to advantages of these mattresses in overcoming persistent difficulties while handling patients with special conditions. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
A sophisticated Pharmaceutical Robots market analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients understand the market on a global scale.
Pharmaceutical Robots Market Dynamics
Drivers
Rising demand for automation
Growing demand for automation in various operations is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Growing awareness about the benefits offered by robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing is inducing the growth of the market.
Research and development proficiencies
Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the development of emergency healthcare services is also bolstering the market growth rate.
Growing investment for healthcare facilities
Surging focus towards improving the condition of healthcare facilities and improving the overall healthcare infrastructure another important factor fostering the growth of the market. Rising number of partnerships and strategic collaborations between the public and private players pertaining to funding and application of new and improved technology is further creating lucrative market opportunities.
Opportunities
Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, rising conferences and exhibitions to raise awareness of robotic systems in pharmaceutical manufacturing, rising number of road accidents and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, increased demand for collaborative robots in manufacturing facilities, rising internet penetration rate, rising need for home healthcare services and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.
Segmentation : Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market
The pharmaceutical robots market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
By Product type
Traditional Robots
Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots
Based on product type, the pharmaceutical robots market is segmented into traditional robots and collaborative pharmaceutical robots. Traditional robots have further been segmented into articulated robots, scara robots, delta/parallel robots, dual-arm robots, cartesian robots and other robots.
By Application
Picking and Packaging
Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs
Laboratory Applications
On the basis of application, the pharmaceutical robots market is segmented into picking and packaging, inspection of pharmaceutical drugs and laboratory applications.
By End user
Pharmaceutical Companies
Research Laboratories
The end user segment of pharmaceutical robots market is segmented into pharmaceutical companies and research laboratories.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (Japan)
FANUC Corporation (Japan)
KUKA AG (Germany)
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)
ABB (Switzerland)
DENSO CORPORSTION (Japan)
Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan)
Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy)
Universal Robots A/S (Denmark)
Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
Shibuya Corporation (Japan)
Remtec Automation, LLC (US)
Gridbots Technologies Private Limited (India)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)
Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
