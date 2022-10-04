Left Lane Closures on I-70 Westbound at Exit 2A beginning October 5

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be left lane closures on I- 70 Westbound at Exit 2A on Wednesday, October 5th, and Thursday, October 6th, from

9:00 AM to 3:00 PM. These closures will take place in order to clean and paint the barrier wall of the Elby's Bridge.





Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can

be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances

could change the project schedule.



