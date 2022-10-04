Spinal Non Fusion Technologies Market size is rising with CAGR of around 7.02% in the forecast of 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the spinal non fusion technologies market will exhibit a CAGR of around 7.02% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. Rising geriatric population base around the globe, increased focus on research and development proficiencies in regards to medical devices and on the adoption of advanced IT healthcare technologies, rising prevalence of spinal disorders and injuries and rising expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of spinal non fusion technologies market.
Spinal non fusion technology refers to a medical technology that is used to permanently affix two or more bones present in the spine. Spinal non fusion technology is used as an alternative to spinal fusion technology owing to the wide range of benefits offered by it.
Upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities coupled with increased cases of degenerative discs and inverted spine is one of the major factors fostering the growth of the market. Rising technological advancements and development in the field of robotics is another market growth determinant. Ever- rising technological advancement and innovation of new medical devices and instruments, increased number of product launches, growing support of the government for research activities, surging prevalence acne, growing medical tourism and increased government funding and untapped potential of the emerging markets will further generate lucrative market growth opportunities.
However, high costs associated with surgeries and lack of skilled medical professionals will derail the market growth rate. Also, lack of awareness in the underdeveloped and backward economies and high expenditure required for research and development activities will further pose challenges for the market. Further, requirement of consecutive back surgeries and long term recovery period post treatment through these methods will further derail the market growth rate.
This spinal non fusion technologies market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on spinal non fusion technologies market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Spinal Non Fusion Technologies Market Scope and Market Size
The spinal non fusion technologies market is segmented on the basis of product and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on product, the spinal non fusion technologies market is segmented into dynamic stabilization devices, disc nucleus replacement products, annulus repair devices, nuclear disc prostheses, disc arthroplasty devices and nuclear arthroplasty devices. Dynamic stabilization devices are sub-segmented into facet replacement products, interspinous process spacers and pedicle screw based systems.
On the basis of application, the spinal non fusion technologies market is segmented as degenerative disc disease, spinal stenosis and degenerative spondylolisthesis.
Spinal Non Fusion Technologies Market Country Level Analysis
The spinal non fusion technologies market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the spinal non fusion technologies market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the spinal non fusion technologies market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is because of the increase in the expenditure for research and development proficiencies, rising prevalence of spinal disorders amid high presence of geriatric population in the region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing government expenditure on the development of healthcare sector and increasing medical tourism.
Competitive Landscape and Spinal Non Fusion Technologies Market Share Analysis
Some of the major players operating in the spinal non fusion technologies market report are Medtronic, Medical Devices Business Services, Inc., RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, VTI - Vertebral Technologies, Inc., Replication Medical, Intuitive Surgical., NuVasive, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Brainlab AG, Abbott, Arthrex, Inc., Cesca Therapeutics Inc., Lumitex Inc., SpineFrontier Inc., Life Spine Inc., and Integra LifeSciences Corporation among others.
