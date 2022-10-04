With CAGR of 12.96%, Laparoscopic Instruments Market is going to reach the value of USD 23.15 billion by 2029
Laparoscopic Instruments Market By Product Type, Applications, End-Users, – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the laparoscopic instruments market is expected to reach the value of USD 23.15 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 12.96% during the forecast period.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the laparoscopic instruments market is expected to reach the value of USD 23.15 billion by the year 2029, at a CAGR of 12.96% during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders, increased emphasis on research and development capabilities in medical devices and on the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, an increasing geriatric population, and rising expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in developing economies, are the major factors driving the growth of the laparoscopic instruments market.
Market Definition
Laparoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure used to examine the organs of the abdomen. Small incisions are made through the abdominal well for laparoscopy. Laparoscopic instruments make low-risk surgical procedures possible, and as a result, the procedure is becoming increasingly popular.
Drivers
The rise in the cases of gynaecological diseases
One of the major factors driving market growth is the rise in the prevalence of gynecological diseases. Another market growth determinant is an increase in the demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, which is accompanied by an increase in technological innovations and advancements in the field of laparoscopy.
The increase in the number of laparoscopic bariatric procedures
Rising health awareness among individuals, an increase in the number of laparoscopic bariatric procedures, an increase in the prevalence of colorectal cancer, and an increase in medical tourism are all important factors that will generate lucrative market growth opportunities.
Government investments for healthcare interoperability
The increase in the funding by the federal government to drive the adoption of these solutions further influence the market. Additionally, the surge in healthcare expenditure, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and high demand for expanded care delivery positively affect the laparoscopic instruments market.
Opportunities
Increased positive outcomes of aesthetic treatment and increased awareness of aesthetic procedures can open up new opportunities to expand the laparoscopic instruments market during the forecast period.
.Recent Development
Olympus Corporation (Japan) will release the SIF-H190 single-balloon enteroscopy solution in 2021 to reach deep into the small intestine.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (US) received FDA clearance for the da Vinc X Surgical System in 2019.
Stryker Corporation (US) purchased K2M Group in 2018 to strengthen and expand its arthroscopy and minimally invasive spine portfolios, as well as to expand its additive manufacturing capabilities.
Ethicon (US) acquired Megadyne Medical (US) in 2017 to combine Ethicon's advanced energy devices with Megadyne's innovative portfolio of electrosurgical tools.
Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Scope
The laparoscopic instruments market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product type
Laparoscopes
Energy devices
Insufflators
Suction/irrigation systems
Closure devices
Hand instruments
Laparoscopic scissors
Laparoscopic hooks and accessories
On the basis of product type, the laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into laparoscopes, energy devices, insufflators, suction/irrigation systems, closure devices, hand instruments, access devices, laparoscopic scissors, laparoscopic hooks and accessories. Laparoscopes are sub-segmented into video laparoscopes and fiber optic laparoscopes.
End User
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Hospitals
Speciality clinics
On the basis of end user, the laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.
Target Audience
Gynaecological surgery
General surgery
Colorectal surgery
Bariatric surgery
Paediatric surgery
Others
On the basis of application, the laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into gynecological surgery, general surgery, urological surgery, colorectal surgery, bariatric surgery, pediatric surgery and others.
Laparoscopic Instruments Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The laparoscopic instruments market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application and end users as referenced above.
The countries covered in the laparoscopic instruments market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the laparoscopic instruments market in terms of market share and revenue, and this dominance is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increased funding for research and development activities, as well as the rising prevalence of obesity. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries and an ageing population.
Some of the major players operating in the laparoscopic instruments market are
Medtronic (Ireland)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
CONMED Corporation (US)
Teleflex Incorporated (US)
GENICON, INC. (US)
Microline Surgical (US)
Ackermann (Germany)
Applied Medical Resources Corporation (US)
Unimax medical systems inc. (Taiwan)
Mediflex-surgical-products (US)
Taiwan Surgical Corporation (Taiwan)
Aesculap, Inc. (US)
Maxer Endoscopy GmbH (Germany)
HOYA Corporation (Japan)
Utah Medical Products (U.S)
RUDOLF Medical GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)
Zhejiang GeYi Medical Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)
Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:
Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope
Definition and forecast parameters
Methodology and forecast parameters
Data Sources
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Business trends
Regional trends
Product trends
End-use trends
Chapter 3: Laparoscopic Instruments Industry Insights
Industry segmentation
Industry landscape
Vendor matrix
Technological and innovation landscape
Chapter 4: Laparoscopic Instruments Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profile
Business Overview
Financial Data
Product Landscape
Strategic Outlook
SWOT Analysis
This Laparoscopic Instruments Market Research/analysis Report Focus on following important aspects: –
Manufacturing Technology is Used for Laparoscopic Instruments Kits: – Undergoing Developments in That Technology, Trends Causing These Developments.
Global Key Players of Laparoscopic Instruments Market: – Their Company Profile, Product Information and Contact Information.
Status of Laparoscopic Instruments Market: – Past and Present information and Future predictions about Productions Capacity, Production Value, Cost and Return on Investments in Laparoscopic Instruments Market.
Current Market Status of Laparoscopic Instruments Market: – Market Competition includes both Company and Country Wise competition in this Industry. Market Analysis of Laparoscopic Instruments Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration.
Predictions of Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Considering Production Capacity, and Production Value. What Estimation is expected for Cost Vs Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?
Laparoscopic Instruments Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry.
Economic Impact on Laparoscopic Instruments Market: – What are Global Laparoscopic Instruments Analysis Results? What Are Global and Chinese Laparoscopic Instruments Development Trends?
Market Dynamics of Laparoscopic Instruments Market: – Challenges and Opportunities.
What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Laparoscopic Instruments Market?
