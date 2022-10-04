Residue Testing Market will grow at a CAGR of 7.02% in the forecast of 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the residue testing market to be grow at a CAGR of 7.02% in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
Residue testing is commonly used to ensure that product quality meets both national and international market access and safety criteria. Pesticides, food allergies, poisons, heavy metals, and other contaminants are detected using a variety of ways. They're commonly found in processed foods, fruits and vegetables, grains, dairy products, meat and poultry, and other goods.
The rise in outbreaks of chemical contamination in food processing industries will act as major driver accelerating the residue testing market’s growth rate. The increase in cases of allergic reactions among consumers will increase the demand for residue testing and further propel the market’s growth rate. Another significant factor resulting in the expansion of market is the advancement of technology coupled with increasing consumer interest for food quality. Furthermore, implementation of strict food safety regulations and global movement of organic revolution are the major drivers that will enhance the growth of market. Rapid urbanisation, hectic lifestyle which will further influence the eating habits of consumers and rise in the level of disposable incomes in developing and developed countries will influence the growth rate of residue testing market.
Moreover, the rise in the consumer demand for food safety and international trade of food materials will provide beneficial opportunities for the residue testing market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand from emerging markets and increasing government investments for the development of technology will further expand the residue testing market’s growth rate in the future.
On the other hand, high cost associated with testing and lack of food control infrastructure and resources in under-developed countries will obstruct the market growth. Also, the lack of standardization and inappropriate standard of sample collection will challenge the residue testing market. However, the dearth of awareness about the safety regulations amongst food manufacturers will act as restrain and further impede the growth rate of market.
This residue testing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on residue testing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Global Residue Testing Market Scope and Market Size
The residue testing market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on type, the residue testing market is segmented into pesticides, toxins, heavy metal, food allergens and other residues.
Based on technology, the residue testing market is segmented into chromatography, spectroscopy, immunoassay and other.
Residue testing market is also segmented on the basis of application into meat and poultry, dairy products, processed food, fruits and vegetables, cereals, grains and pulses, nut, seed and spice products and other.
Residue Testing Market Country Level Analysis
The residue testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, technology and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the residue testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
Europe dominates the residue testing market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players and strict regulations associated with food safety in this region. Asia-Pacific on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for food free of any type of contamination and growth of food industry in this region.
