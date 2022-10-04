Blood Screening Market Size, Company Profiles and Key Figures Reviewed in Latest Research by 2029
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Enzo Biochem Inc
meridianbioscience
BD
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Thermo Fisher
BioMérieux SA
Beckman Coulter, Inc
Abbott
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Cepheid
GENERAL ELECTRIC
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Blood screening market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% in the above-mentioned forecast period.
Blood screening is basically a medical test that is carried out on blood samples for diagnosis of various diseases such as hepatitis, syphilis, AIDS and other clinical conditions such as pregnancy. Moreover, it also assists in monitoring diseases and prevent health issues and a variety of other conditions such as infections and cancer.
The rising occurrences of new form of pathogens and growing geriatric population are the significant factors responsible for driving the growth of the blood screening market. Additionally, the surging levels of investment for the development of advanced technology and favorable policies of the government regarding blood screening also heighten the overall growth of the market. However, the high costs involved in sampling of blood are estimated to obstruct the market’s growth.
Global Blood Screening Market Scope:-
Blood screening market is segmented on the basis of products and services, technology, disease type and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of products and services segment, the blood screening market is segmented into reagents and kits, instruments and software and services. Reagents and kits are further sub-segmented into NAT reagents and kits, ELISA reagents and kits others as well. NAT reagents is further sub-segmented into enzymes and polymerases, standards and controls, probes and primers, buffers, nucleotides and solutions also labelling and detection reagents. ELISA reagents and kits is further sub-segmented into immunosorbents, controls, conjugates (antigen or antibody-conjugated enzyme), substrates (of enzymes) also sample diluents and wash solutions. Instruments segment is further segmented into instruments, product types and instruments and purchase type.
On the basis of technology, the blood screening market is segmented into nucleic acid test, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, western blot assay, next-generation sequencing (NGS) and others. Nucleic acid test is further sub-segmented into transcription-mediated amplification (TMA) and real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR). Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) is further segmented into ELISA market, by platform, ELISA market, by generation. ELISA market, by platform is further sub-segmented into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA) and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). ELISA market, by generation is further segmented into first-generation ELISA, second-generation ELISA, third-generation ELISA and fourth-generation and above.
On the basis of disease type segment, the blood screening market is segmented into respiratory diseases, diabetes mellitus, oncology, cholesterol, HIV/AIDS, cold and flu, infectious diseases and others.
The end user segment in the blood screening market is segmented into diagnostic centers, blood bank, hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.
Blood Screening Market, By Region:
Global Blood Screening market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Blood Screening market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Blood Screening market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Market Analysis and Size:
In recent years, Blood Screening have become a significant need across health systems. According to the survey, hospitals account for nearly 2/5th of total adoption of Blood Screening , indicating that there has been significant acceptance by medical institutes in recent years. Medical institutes and ambulatory surgical facilities are projected to provide many prospects for Blood Screening makers in the next years.
Blood Screening Market survey report range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. This report explains several market factors such as market estimates and forecasts, entry strategies, opportunity analysis, market positioning, competitive landscape, product positioning, market assessment and viability studies. Market drivers, market restraints, opportunities and challenges are also evaluated in this report under market overview which gives helpful insights to businesses for taking right moves. Blood Screening Market document is bestowed with full loyalty to provide the best service and recommendations.
Report Coverage:
It envisages Porter’s five forces analysis for precise market prediction.
It incorporates a SWOT analysis of the market.
It highlights various restraints to market growth and suggests strategies to overcome them.
It showcases the various strategies adopted by key market players to acquire growth.
It highlights the latest industry developments.
Market Definition:
Blood Screening has been developed in the current years. They are purely an expansion of technology meant to help enhance the diagnosis of ailments. The Blood Screening are known to be accompanied by computer-aided auscultation programs or software that aid in the recording and visualizing the sounds for accurate and early diagnosis of the disease condition.
