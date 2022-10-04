Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Market Perspective, By Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends & Forecast 2028
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Market Industry Analysis and Forecast 2028PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wide-reaching Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Market research report brings into focus the key market dynamics of the sector. This market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report provides fluctuations in CAGR values during the forecast period of the market. The transformation in the market landscape is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which range from developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.
Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.11% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing adoption of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators by the emerging countries drives the acetaminophen (Paracetamol) market.
Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) is a type of procedure which involves electrical stimulation with the primary aim of providing a symptomatic pain relief by exciting sensory nerves, thereby, stimulating either the opioid system or the pain gate mechanism. In simpler words, it involves the usage e of low voltage electric currents to treat pain.
Rising popularity of muscle stimulators among physiotherapists is the vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising technological advancements in medical devices, increasing emphasis on pain management therapies in sports medicine, rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders among citizens, rising preference for muscle stimulator among physiotherapists, rising cases of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear, hip flexor strain, and hamstring strain among sports players that require muscle stimulation therapy, increasing awareness on neurodegenerative disorders, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing research Into expanding the applications of neuromodulation are the major factors among others driving the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market. Moreover, rising technological advancements and modernization in the machinery used in healthcare sector, rising research and development activities in the healthcare sector and rising emerging markets with increasing geriatric population base will further create new opportunities for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.
Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Market Scope and Market Size
Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market is segmented on the basis of surgery procedures, product and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of surgery procedures, the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market is segmented into direct nerve repair, nerve grafting and stem cell therapy.
Based on product, the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market is segmented into portable and desktop.
The transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospital, clinics and others.
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Market Country Level Analysis
Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, surgery procedures, product and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market due to increasing presence of key participants, large investments by governments for innovation and development of medical devices, and early introduction of novel muscle stimulators in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market due to rising awareness related to health and fitness, increasing adoption of pain management therapies, and rising usage of smart devices for maintaining health in this region.
The country section of the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.
Competitive Landscape and Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Market Share Analysis
Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market.
The major players covered in the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators market report are Boston Scientific Corporation or its affiliates., BTL., Cyberonics, Inc., DJO LLC., Medtronic, Nevro Corp., NeuroMetrix, Inc., Abbott, Uroplasty Inc., R-slimming Medical Systems., Chirag Electronics Private Limited, S.m.r.a. International., Cogentix Medical, Zynex Medical, EMS Physio Ltd, Cochlear Ltd, Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, NeuroPace Inc, OMRON Corporation and BioMedical Life Systems, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Customization Available: Global Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators Market
Data Bridge Market Research is a leader in advanced formative research. We take pride in servicing our existing and new customers with data and analysis that match and suits their goal. The report can be customised to include price trend analysis of target brands understanding the market for additional countries (ask for the list of countries), clinical trial results data, literature review, refurbished market and product base analysis. Market analysis of target competitors can be analysed from technology-based analysis to market portfolio strategies. We can add as many competitors that you require data about in the format and data style you are looking for. Our team of analysts can also provide you data in crude raw excel files pivot tables (Factbook) or can assist you in creating presentations from the data sets available in the report.
About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd
Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability levels and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncovering the best consumer prospects and fostering useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.
Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expanded its reach by opening a new office in the Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”
