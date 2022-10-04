Expanding IT Outsourcing Services for Singapore into Johor Bahru, Malaysia

After the COVID, there is a strong demand for IT Outsourcing Services for Singapore.

Outsourcing can be your most important business strategy for scaling your business to greater heights”
— Ronald Soh
SINGAPORE, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due to high inflation leading to high cost of living, many have resorted to high-paying jobs in the gig economy despite knowing the fact that there is lack of future career advancement and prospects. It is just about life priorities and choices.

People are getting used to having the practical conveniences to work from home. Some overworked to the point of exhaustion while some are able to achieve a higher productivity and a better work-life balance. Interestingly to note, the same environment with the similar people in the same job scope can have huge different outcomes.

Challenges Faced

More companies in Singapore are finding it very difficult to fill up the vacancies for their IT-related jobs, like IT Support Engineers, Software Developers, Digital Marketers, Database Administrators, and Data Analysts. They are also resorted to employ foreign talent from neighboring companies into Singapore. However, MOM has tightened their employment eligibility and issuance for Employment Pass (EP). This has also impacted the ability to hire entry level or mid level IT talents.

Win-Pro Tactical Action Plans

Win-Pro have decided to expand and double up their Offshore Outsourcing capabilities by getting more office spaces and hiring more proficient trainers and managers in Johor Bahru. In the past few months, Win-Pro has forged many collaborative partnership in Johor Malaysia with IT Schools. Next year, more cities like Malacca, Kuala Lumpur and Penang will be setting up more Outsourced IT Support Services offices.

Back to Office - IT Support Singapore - Win-Pro

About

Win-Pro is a leading outsourcing IT support, IT consulting, and IT solution service provider company in Singapore and Malaysia Since 1993, we have been delivering the highest standards of services to organizations in three major cities (Singapore, and Johor Bahru and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia), with a fourth (in Batam, Indonesia) under consideration. We serve IT Support and IT Managed Services for Small Medium Business in Singapore, inclusive of Multi National Corporation as well. Our IT consulting arm in Singapore translates business strategy into viable technology solutions. We can deploy, manage, and support your infrastructure, whether on your premises or on the Cloud.

